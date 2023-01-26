Read full article on original website
Arkansas Democrats hold officer elections, Grant Tennille re-elected as chair
The Arkansas Democrats held officer elections on Saturday, electing some new faces and seeing others return.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Capitol View: Teacher pay and balancing the budget
Week three of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly is in the books, and while it was slow compared to previous years, there were some debates and actions.
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
talkbusiness.net
AEDCE names 2023 board of directors
The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Delta Byways to present 21st annual Delta Awards
The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas will be presented during festivities on Jan. 27 at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
Arkansas Democrats propose a raise in teacher, staff pay
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats have proposed two bills to raise teacher and staff pay. House Bill 1268, sponsored by House Minority leader Tippi McCollough, called on legislators to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000, in addition to an immediate $10,000 raise for existing teachers.
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
neareport.com
New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board
JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
KHBS
William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
talkbusiness.net
Connections: First Community Bank appoints 4 NWA board members
Arkansas-based First Community Bank has appointed Nathan Ogden (owner/president, Pick-It Construction), Ashley Harris (vice president, marketing and communications, Ozarks Electric Cooperative), Meredith Lowry (partner, Wright Lindsey Jennings) and Dr. Wesley Cox (UAMS Health) to its business bank board for the Northwest Arkansas market. First Community Bank opened a full-service branch...
KTLO
Sander’s executive order delays request to use $53.3M for broadband grant projects
On Thursday, Governor Sarah Hucakbee Sanders signed an executive order which delayed the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds for eight broadband projects and broadband administrative expenses in Arkansas.The eight projects include the use of a $2.1 million grant for NEXT, Powered by NAEC for a total project of $2.9 million in Baxter County.
magnoliareporter.com
Sanders’ school bill will speed up slow Arkansas legislative session
It has been a slow start to the three-week-old legislative session at the Arkansas State Capitol, but things will speed up – maybe next week. Legislators soon will start considering the big issues that everyone expected to frame the session – the biggest one being Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ highly anticipated education reform bill.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Championships held on Saturday
Young sharp shooters from across the Natural State gathered Saturday at the Pulaski County extension offices for a BB gun competition.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
