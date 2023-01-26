ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
talkbusiness.net

AEDCE names 2023 board of directors

The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Delta Byways to present 21st annual Delta Awards

The 21st annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement in eastern Arkansas will be presented during festivities on Jan. 27 at the Hendrix Fine Arts Center on the campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas in Helena-West Helena. The event is sponsored by Arkansas Delta Byways with support...
HELENA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas Democrats propose a raise in teacher, staff pay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats have proposed two bills to raise teacher and staff pay. House Bill 1268, sponsored by House Minority leader Tippi McCollough, called on legislators to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000, in addition to an immediate $10,000 raise for existing teachers.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

New Health Degree Program at Arkansas State Approved by State Board

JONESBORO – A new degree program in public health and reconfiguration of four engineering programs at Arkansas State University were among changes approved Friday by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board (AHECB) during its quarterly meeting. The Bachelor of Science in Public Health was approved to be offered through...
JONESBORO, AR
KHBS

William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Connections: First Community Bank appoints 4 NWA board members

Arkansas-based First Community Bank has appointed Nathan Ogden (owner/president, Pick-It Construction), Ashley Harris (vice president, marketing and communications, Ozarks Electric Cooperative), Meredith Lowry (partner, Wright Lindsey Jennings) and Dr. Wesley Cox (UAMS Health) to its business bank board for the Northwest Arkansas market. First Community Bank opened a full-service branch...
MISSOURI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Sanders’ school bill will speed up slow Arkansas legislative session

It has been a slow start to the three-week-old legislative session at the Arkansas State Capitol, but things will speed up – maybe next week. Legislators soon will start considering the big issues that everyone expected to frame the session – the biggest one being Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ highly anticipated education reform bill.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy