Governor DeSantis Details Law & Order Plan Ahead Of Legislative Session
Governor Ron DeSantis detailing his law and order plan for the next legislative session. He wants to amend Florida's capital punishment statute requiring jurors unanimously agree on the death penalty which is why the convicted Parkland killer got life. He also wants to make it a first-degree felony to possess, sell or manufacture fentanyl to look like candy and enact a mandatory life sentence and a one-million-dollar penalty for anyone nabbed targeting children. DeSantis also wants to limit who's eligible for release prior to their first appearance to limit the number of repeat offenders. The legislative session begins March 7th.
