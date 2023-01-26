ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 29

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jamir Booker. -Unlawful carrying of a pistol. -Strong arm robbery. Steve Cheek...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Inmate charged with attempted murder of detention center officer

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Isaac Miller, 22, of Clinton, on January 20, 2023, with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. According to warrants, on January 17, 2023, Miller allegedly fashioned a towel as a weapon and used it to wrap...
WRDW-TV

Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
WLTX.com

Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

