golaurens.com
Arrest Report for January 29
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jamir Booker. -Unlawful carrying of a pistol. -Strong arm robbery. Steve Cheek...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
golaurens.com
Inmate charged with attempted murder of detention center officer
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Isaac Miller, 22, of Clinton, on January 20, 2023, with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. According to warrants, on January 17, 2023, Miller allegedly fashioned a towel as a weapon and used it to wrap...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
High-speed pursuit in Kershaw County ends in teen's death
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said that a 17-year-old driver died after taking a sudden unexpected turn while being pursued by a deputy on Sunday morning. According to a statement released a few hours later, the sheriff's office said the pursuit began sometime after 1...
Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
Sheriff's department called to Alvin S. Glenn by coroner's office
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department officials tell News19 that they have been requested to come to the Richland County jail by the county coroner. The sheriff's department confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Richland County Coroner's Office had requested investigators come to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
wach.com
Domestic Violence suspect wanted by Lexington County deputies
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run Lexington County deputies say. Deputies are looking for Jesse Gregory, 33, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you know where Gregory is, you are...
Man sentenced to prison for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for a deadly DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving.
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
WIS-TV
Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements regarding police video in Tyre Nichols’ case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements after footage of police video in Tyre Nichols case was released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief, Mark Keel, released this statement following the release of the video:. The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is...
