San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey did it all for a 49ers team forced into playing its 4th-string QB

For a time during Sunday afternoon’s NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water. After the journeyman underdog story in Brock Purdy would fumble the ball early (and get injured in the process) — drawing comparisons to a “new Tom Brady” — it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles would be unopposed in notching a berth in Super Bowl 57.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market

When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability

The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers believe Purdy sustained UCL injury vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy is set to undergo an MRI Monday for what the 49ers believe is an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night, citing sources. Schefter also reported that the hope is Purdy didn't rupture his UCL, which would require...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

