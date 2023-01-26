ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic After Revealing Washboard Abs

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards denied using a diabetic drug, Ozempic, to trim down, RadarOnline.com has learned. Richards, 54, is the latest celebrity to be accused of using the diabetic drug, which helps prescribers lower their blood sugar and A1C, to lose weight quickly. The accusations came after she posted a photo of herself in the mirror with washboard abs. Ozempic has been all the talk after becoming viral on TikTok with rumors of celebrities using the drug. Many diabetics, who rely on the medication to manage daily life, have taken to social media to express their...
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards Campaigns For Chrissy Teigen To Join ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna’s Exit: She’d ‘Be The Best’

Kyle Richards, 54, name-dropped Chrissy Teigen, 37, when she was asked who should join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the wake of Lisa Rinna‘s exit. Chrissy is a major Real Housewives super-fan and over the years fans have been dying for her to become part of the Bravo franchise. Kyle brought up Chrissy possibly joining the series when a TMZ reporter tracked down the mom-of-four outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills on January 16.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Parade

Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...

