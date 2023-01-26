Read full article on original website
‘Ted Lasso’ Announces Season 3 Return
After winning back-to-back Emmys for Best Comedy Series, Ted Lasso is coming back for the hat trick. (Wait, hat trick, that’s hockey. What’s a hat trick in soccer? A turkey? No, that’s bowling. Eh, I give up.) The much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso will premiere soon,...
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season
You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
David Harbour Haunts Netflix in the ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer
David Harbour became a breakout star on Netflix’s Stranger Things playing a guy surrounded by supernatural phenomenon. So ... why not become the supernatural phenomenon himself?. That could very well be the way We Have a Ghost was pitched. Harbour plays a benevolent spirit named Ernest haunting a house...
‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best TV Series at Golden Globes
In its eight season run on HBO, Game of Thrones won 0 Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Drama. House of the Dragon has already topped it. This year’s Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Drama, went to House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that recently concluded its first season on HBO and HBO Max. The show was a ratings smash, critically acclaimed, and now it is a Golden Globe winner. The series beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Ozark (Netflix), and Severance (Apple TV+).
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gets Live-Action TV Series
This is not a fantasy: Dungeons & Dragons is getting a live-action TV show. That’s the word out of Hollywood today. It is worth noting that at least for now, it seems that this TV series is totally distinct from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the big-budget D&D movie that is headed to theaters later this spring and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
‘M3GAN 2’ Is Coming Soon
You can’t keep a good killer doll who loves eviscerating people while also busting sick dance moves down. M3GAN, the horror comedy about an incredibly high-tech children’s toy who rebels against her owners, has proven to be the surprise smash of January 2023. It’s already grossed almost $100 million worldwide against a budget of just $12 million. So obviously a sequel is now in the works. Hoping to repeat the franchise’s success early in the year, Universal is planning to release the sequel on January 17, 2025.
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
Daisy Ridley Weighs in on ‘Star Wars’ Rey Parentage Controversy
Was Star Wars’ Rey a nobody who turned out to be an incredibly powerful Force-wielding Jedi? Or was she the secret granddaughter of the most evil Sith Lord in history?. Well, it depends on what Star Wars movie you watched. After J.J. Abrams introduced Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, as a mysterious orphan in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rian Johnson then revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that the mystery of her parentage was basically irrelevant; her parents’ identity, though still unresolved, was supposedly meaningless. But then in the next movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise reversed course, revealing the previous film’s explanation to be a lie and revealing that Rey was descended from the evil Emperor Palpatine, who she defeated once and for all before taking the name Rey Skywalker.
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
Liam Neeson Becomes a Classic Private Eye in the ‘Marlowe’ Trailer
Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.
‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Hit With Reports of Contestants ‘Stretchered Away’
It seems that the real-life version of Squid Game may not be all that far off from the capitalist dystopia depicted in the fictional show. The set of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been immune to the blistering wave of cold weather hitting the UK, where it's currently filming. During a filming session for a real-life version of the Red Light, Green Light sequence, freezing temperatures ravaged the area. As a result, a small number of contestants on the show reportedly required medical attention.
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.
Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ Set
Pamela Anderson has a new memoir coming out at the end of the month, and it apparently contains previously unrevealed details about the longtime TV star’s life and career. Among the more shocking allegations in the book, which is titled Love, Pamela: She claims Home Improvement star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of the show. Allen has publicly denied the allegations.
New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date
Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”
