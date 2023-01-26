Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. Luke James Bullard, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and making a threat of violence, class B misdemeanors.
Gephardt Daily
Son faces charges after father’s Pleasant Grove shooting
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his son Saturday afternoon. Cpt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. on a report of a gunshot, and responded to the area of 4000 N. Canyon Road.
ksl.com
South Jordan woman sentenced to 5 years of probation in shooting death of estranged husband
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her estranged husband while another man hid in a nearby dumpster was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Third District Judge Amber Mettler ordered Emilee Petersen Fisher, 48, to serve concurrent sentences of...
Gephardt Daily
Former Murray Mayor Dan Snarr charged with spitting on motorist during road-rage incident
MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Murray Mayor Dan Snarr has been charged with spitting on another motorist during a road-rage incident in September. Snarr, who served as Murray’s mayor from 1998 to 2014, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance contacting the face, a class A misdemeanor.
3 in custody after gunfire leads to Taylorsville High School lockdown
Police placed Taylorsville High School in lockdown and other schools in the area in lockout while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area.
ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
ABC 4
Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
Gephardt Daily
Confessed murderer sentenced to 25 years to life for North Ogden shooting
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who pleaded guilty to a Feb. 2022 murder, committed while he was on parole, has been sentenced. Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, has been sentenced to aggravated murder, and will serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison, according to court documents.
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
Mother, daughter detail terrifying moments during lockdown
Three juvenile suspects are in custody after Taylorsville High School was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon, along with several other schools in the area.
High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified
A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon, according to police.
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
