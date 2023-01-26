ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Gephardt Daily

Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with shooting two televisions and threatening to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. Luke James Bullard, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and making a threat of violence, class B misdemeanors.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Son faces charges after father’s Pleasant Grove shooting

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Pleasant Grove man was seriously injured after police say he was shot by his son Saturday afternoon. Cpt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily police were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. on a report of a gunshot, and responded to the area of 4000 N. Canyon Road.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA

