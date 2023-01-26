Read full article on original website
Related
Experts Say Doomsday On The Way. What Does That Mean For Montana?
Well, this is certainly a bit alarming. For those not aware, apparently, our government has some sort of countdown clock to when some horrible, life-changing catastrophic event is going to happen, and that clock was updated yesterday. The clock, which was established back in 1947 by the Bulletin of Atomic...
Don’t Turn Montana Into Colorado, Here’s How to Stop It
We talked about the debt limit. We talked about our buddy Matt Rosendale. We talked about the guns and the gear at the SHOT Show. We talked about the latest anti-gun antics from the ATF. But then we got to the really important question: How do we make sure Montana doesn't get Californicated like Colorado?
More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana
Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Killing Montana? Drugs Are Taking These Counties One At A Time
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022
People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
Big CWD Money a Win for Hunters in Montana and Many Other States
It doesn't show signs of stoppin'. And no, we're not giving props to the whimsical holiday song, "Let it Snow Let it Snow Let it Snow." A much darker cloud with no signs of stopping hangs over the populations of deer, elk and moose in Montana and at least 30 other states, along with five Canadian provinces. Thankfully, critical financial help is on the way to battle Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
“Gays Against Groomers” Supports Montana Bill to Protect Kids
Montana State Senator John Fuller (R-Kalispell) is a great Vietnam Veteran and former school teacher who continues to serve his country. He has a bill in the Montana Legislature, SB 99, to protect kids from the radical transgender agenda that wants to push for life altering surgeries and treatments on little kids.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
Montana Gas Prices Will Remain ‘Uncomfortably High’ For Now
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the price of regular unleaded gas jumped twenty cents in one day a few weeks ago, KGVO News immediately reached out to Patrick DeHaan, the answer man for gas prices from Gas Buddy, who became available for an interview on Monday. DeHaan said a...
2022 Fires Could Raise Flood Danger this Spring in Montana
A press release we received from FEMA on Monday (1/23) is urging Montanans affected by wildfires last season to be vigilant for increased chances of flooding and mudslide activity this spring in the Treasure State. 2022 saw record fire activity in the West. According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric...
Are Housing Application Fees A Scam? New MT Bill Requires Refund.
The Montana housing crisis is real, and longtime residents are being forced out due to high costs, but they might soon see some relief with an application refund. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, it's nearly impossible to afford housing in Montana unless you make over 6 figures, which many of us do not. To say housing budgets are tight would be an understatement.
Montana Chef to Compete in Popular Food Network Show
I have always been a fan of Food Network shows. Not just because I'm a "foodie," but because I am human. Let's be honest with each other people. Watching Food Network is almost as bad as watching Discovery Channel. No matter what you have planned for the day, if you find yourself flipping through channels and land on either of those two channels, you can kiss your plans to be productive goodbye. Food Network has a way of sucking people in using our primal instincts of hunger. Subconsciously drooling as we watch.
7 Montanans Who Could Be the Next James Bond
If you're a fan of the James Bond movies or books, then you're keenly aware that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently looking for the next actor to play the iconic character, and the actor would need to commit to the franchise for a long time. Names that have been thrown around include:
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0