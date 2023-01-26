I have always been a fan of Food Network shows. Not just because I'm a "foodie," but because I am human. Let's be honest with each other people. Watching Food Network is almost as bad as watching Discovery Channel. No matter what you have planned for the day, if you find yourself flipping through channels and land on either of those two channels, you can kiss your plans to be productive goodbye. Food Network has a way of sucking people in using our primal instincts of hunger. Subconsciously drooling as we watch.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO