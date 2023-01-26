ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 The Hawk

More Details on Bill to Ban Foreign-Owned Land in Montana

Earlier this week we told you about a bill introduced in the Montana Legislature to ban foreign-owned land. This, as the Communist Chinese have reportedly been buying land near our nuclear missile silos, and ranching organizations have expressed concerns about how foreign-owned land can drive up prices for local families.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022

People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Big CWD Money a Win for Hunters in Montana and Many Other States

It doesn't show signs of stoppin'. And no, we're not giving props to the whimsical holiday song, "Let it Snow Let it Snow Let it Snow." A much darker cloud with no signs of stopping hangs over the populations of deer, elk and moose in Montana and at least 30 other states, along with five Canadian provinces. Thankfully, critical financial help is on the way to battle Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Are Housing Application Fees A Scam? New MT Bill Requires Refund.

The Montana housing crisis is real, and longtime residents are being forced out due to high costs, but they might soon see some relief with an application refund. Whether you are looking to buy or rent, it's nearly impossible to afford housing in Montana unless you make over 6 figures, which many of us do not. To say housing budgets are tight would be an understatement.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Chef to Compete in Popular Food Network Show

I have always been a fan of Food Network shows. Not just because I'm a "foodie," but because I am human. Let's be honest with each other people. Watching Food Network is almost as bad as watching Discovery Channel. No matter what you have planned for the day, if you find yourself flipping through channels and land on either of those two channels, you can kiss your plans to be productive goodbye. Food Network has a way of sucking people in using our primal instincts of hunger. Subconsciously drooling as we watch.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

7 Montanans Who Could Be the Next James Bond

If you're a fan of the James Bond movies or books, then you're keenly aware that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently looking for the next actor to play the iconic character, and the actor would need to commit to the franchise for a long time. Names that have been thrown around include:
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy