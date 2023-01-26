TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO