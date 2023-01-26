ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist

PHOENIX — Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state’s short-term drought. The Southwest, including states around Arizona, would need years of more consistent rainfall to counter the region’s current long-term that drought affects water resources, though, National Weather Service in Phoenix meteorologist Jared Heil explained in an informational video posted on Friday.
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix moves toward tougher water use regulations

Phoenix City Council on Jan. 18 directed city staff to begin developing tougher water conservation requirements for new developments. Those requirements could include higher standards for pools as well as separate meters for them and all outside water use, a requirement that large consumers to recycle at least 30% of their water on site requirements for more detail on conservation plans in zoning applications.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime

TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa church that assists migrants burglarized again

An Hispanic church in Mesa that provides food and shelter to migrants seeking asylum was burglarized again this week. The burglary Monday is the latest in a string of incidents at the church that include at least one previous burglary, an assault against the pastor and intimidation of worshippers by armed members of an anti-immigrant group, said Hector Ramirez, pastor of Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor, or Good Shepherd Christian Church, which serves a mostly Spanish-speaking congregation.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

King of the wild blue sky takes flight once more around Phoenix metro

Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy