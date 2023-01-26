Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhoenixTed RiversPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
Kari Lake To Host 'Save Arizona Rally' As Court Date Looms
Kari Lake hopes that she will be able to overturn the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election that she lost by more than 17,000 votes.
KTAR.com
Arizona lawmaker sends letters to AG, Scottsdale officials about Rio Verde Foothills water issue
PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker this week sent letters to Attorney General Kris Mayes and Scottsdale officials in an ongoing attempt to help find a solution to water being cut off from residents of Rio Verde Foothills. Republican Rep. David Cook asked Mayes whether a county board of supervisors...
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
KTAR.com
Phoenix water conservation program needs volunteers to work with community
PHOENIX – A conservation program overseen by the city of Phoenix is looking for volunteers to help spread the word about smart water usage. Applications to the Water Wrangler Institute must be submitted online by Tuesday. Virtual training is scheduled to run Thursday evenings from Feb. 16 to March...
Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist
PHOENIX — Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state’s short-term drought. The Southwest, including states around Arizona, would need years of more consistent rainfall to counter the region’s current long-term that drought affects water resources, though, National Weather Service in Phoenix meteorologist Jared Heil explained in an informational video posted on Friday.
KTAR.com
ASU, UArizona ranked among nation’s top 10 online programs by US News and World Report
PHOENIX — Arizona State University and the University of Arizona were listed as two of the top 10 online bachelor’s programs in the country this week on the U.S. News and World Report 2023 rankings. ASU came in at No. 7 on the list of online bachelor’s programs...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale says it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022
PHOENIX — Scottsdale said it saved more than 38 million gallons of water in 2022 after focusing on conservation due to worsening drought conditions. The East Valley city wanted to reduce usage by 5% last year and asked residents and businesses to follow suit, an initiative that was partially met.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Phoenix moves toward tougher water use regulations
Phoenix City Council on Jan. 18 directed city staff to begin developing tougher water conservation requirements for new developments. Those requirements could include higher standards for pools as well as separate meters for them and all outside water use, a requirement that large consumers to recycle at least 30% of their water on site requirements for more detail on conservation plans in zoning applications.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime
TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona
Tickets are already on sale.
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
The 4 best cities to buy a house in 2023
If you’re in the market for a house, you might want to wait a while – the prices of homes in at least four U.S. markets are expected to drop dramatically.
YAHOO!
Mesa church that assists migrants burglarized again
An Hispanic church in Mesa that provides food and shelter to migrants seeking asylum was burglarized again this week. The burglary Monday is the latest in a string of incidents at the church that include at least one previous burglary, an assault against the pastor and intimidation of worshippers by armed members of an anti-immigrant group, said Hector Ramirez, pastor of Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor, or Good Shepherd Christian Church, which serves a mostly Spanish-speaking congregation.
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
AZFamily
King of the wild blue sky takes flight once more around Phoenix metro
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths. A new bill in the Arizona Senate would have drug dealers be charged with first-degree murder for overdose deaths linked to fentanyl. Arizona Democratic Party chair race will decide the future of the party. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Comments / 0