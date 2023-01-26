Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Healthcare now more accessible with mobile services in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – In southern Delaware, primary care now coming to a street or parking lot near you with mobile health services on the move. “Provides multiple services, we’re going to be expanding as we go, screenings, blood pressure screenings, vaccination events including flu and COVID boosters as well as primary care opportunities,” says Dr. Shannon Pan, an MD with ChristianaCare.
WMDT.com
ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith pushes back downsizing timeline to spring
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will remain in its longtime shelter space west of downtown Dover until the spring after initially planning to downsize at the end of this month. The capital’s largest homeless shelter provider searched unsuccessfully for a new home for its 34-bed men’s shelter for years, periodically...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
Cape Gazette
Governors homeowners support Lewes firefighters
Representatives from the Governors Condominium Association presented a check for $1,500 to Lewes Fire Department officials at the firehouse Jan. 17. The money, raised from donations made at community happy hours and other events, is a way for Governors homeowners to thank the volunteers and career staff at the firehouse for their work protecting and aiding Lewes-area residents and businesses.
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
Cape Gazette
Ryan Lehmann overcomes challenges and lands on his feet
It’s often said that resilience is key for a successful leader or business owner. That’s certainly the case with Ryan Lehmann, owner of Backyard Works in Harbeson. Ryan has seen his life path altered a number of times, yet he has always found a way to overcome those challenges and land on his feet.
Cape Gazette
Lewes, Rehoboth elementaries earn accolades
Lewes and Rehoboth elementaries were recognized by Secretary of Education Mark Holodick Jan. 20 for their students’ growth and progress toward English language proficiency. Lewes Elementary was named a Recognition School, Holodick said, and presented to administrators an $8,000 award to go toward academic programming, a certificate and a banner to hang in the building.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
nccpdnews.com
ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WGMD Radio
2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads
2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges
Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
