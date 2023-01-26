ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

State police offer a helping hand at food pantry

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
Fisherman rescued from thin ice on St. Mary’s River

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, January 27, at 10:04 a.m. Chippewa County Central Dispatch received a call that a man, who had been ice fishing, was stuck on an ice flow in the St Mary’s river. The man was fishing approximately 1 to 1.5 mile out...
United Way of Eastern UP to provide 400+ winter emergency kits

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula is handing out more than 400 winter emergency preparedness kits in Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties. The kits were put together during a day of service with help from local volunteers and students. Another story: Important safety...
Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
