Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
State police offer a helping hand at food pantry
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
WLUC
Fisherman rescued from thin ice on St. Mary’s River
SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, January 27, at 10:04 a.m. Chippewa County Central Dispatch received a call that a man, who had been ice fishing, was stuck on an ice flow in the St Mary’s river. The man was fishing approximately 1 to 1.5 mile out...
UpNorthLive.com
United Way of Eastern UP to provide 400+ winter emergency kits
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula is handing out more than 400 winter emergency preparedness kits in Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties. The kits were put together during a day of service with help from local volunteers and students. Another story: Important safety...
UpNorthLive.com
Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Local governments in Michigan can’t keep extra cash from tax foreclosures, but state has other ways to claim money
County governments routinely seize the real estate of people who do not pay their property taxes. State law used to let them sell the property and keep all the proceeds, even if the tax debt was small. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was an unconstitutional taking of private property.
MLive.com
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
Comments / 0