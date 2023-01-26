Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Behind 2 Allegheny County champions, Quaker Valley wrestlers continue strong season
Two highly skilled Quaker Valley athletes shared the winner’s spotlight at the Allegheny County wrestling championships Jan. 20-21 at Fox Chapel. Brandon Krul took first place in the 127-pound weight division, as the QV senior competed with a flurry, pinning all five of his opponents and earning the award for the most pins in the least amount of time (3:58).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school sports notebook: Ex-Hempfield, Jeannette football assistant heads to Central Catholic
Former Jeannette and Hempfield football assistant Ryan Reitz will be with a new team next season. Reitz has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Central Catholic under new head coach Ryan Lehmeier. “When Ryan asked, it was just too hard to pass up an opportunity like this,” Reitz said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candid Close-up Q&A with WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Tom Pipkins
Tom Pipkins was a fearless performer when he hit the basketball court during his heyday at Valley, and later Duquesne University. Utilizing his impressive athleticism and an adept shooting touch, Pipkins racked up a WPIAL record 2,838 points from 1989-93 during a highly successful basketball career at Valley. The previous mark was set in 1955 by Wampum’s Don Hennon with 2,376 points.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Jan. 30, 2023: Stretch run begins in girls basketball
There are two weeks left in the WPIAL girls basketball regular season, and the “Stretch Run” begins with a bang on Monday night. There are six games involving the top two teams in their section fighting for at least a share of the section lead. Section 2-5A goes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris' Brady Ferguson named to Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor
Former Robert Morris forward Brady Ferguson has been named to the inaugural class of the Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor. Ferguson, who played at Robert Morris from 2014-18, is the Colonials’ all-time leading scorer with 167 points (66 goals, 101 assists). He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as a senior.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told the Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Fangio, who had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: NFL kickers missing the mark
In the Jan. 16 Dallas Cowboys/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points. After he missed two extra points, why in God’s name did they still let him in there instead of replacing him with a backup kicker? Maher went on to miss two more extra points — four missed extra points in one game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
49ers QB Brock Purdy suffers elbow injury in NFC championship game
PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was questionable to return to the NFC championship game on Sunday after he took a hard hit to his right elbow in the first quarter. Purdy was drilled in the arm by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway’s 1st-year unified bocce program providing ‘positive, uplifting’ experience
Gateway athletic director Don Holl first saw what a unified bocce program was all about while at Seneca Valley, and he felt it would be something to consider at Gateway. “I thought it was a really cool thing, so we investigated it and spoke to the school board about it before going ahead with plans to bring a program here, just as we would with anything else,” Holl said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional girls run away with win vs. Greensburg Salem
Close losses have plagued Franklin Regional all season long. The trend was getting tired. The Panthers lost to Mars by three points, Plum by two and then three, Seton LaSalle by one and Penn Hills by two. Five defeats by a combined 11 points. Eager to reverse course, the Panthers...
Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for Jan. 29, 2023
It was just another week at the office for one of the top 10th graders in WPIAL girls basketball. Clairton super sophomore Iyanna Wade scored 109 points in three victories for the Bears, to raise her average to 34 points per game, tops in the WPIAL. Wade is doing her...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys respond with victory over Franklin Regional
Joe Salvino sent his team an impassioned message after Friday’s win over. The Belle Vernon boys basketball coach didn’t hold back. Red-faced and vehement, and with that familiar shrill, he questioned his team’s accountability, its defensive energy and its eagerness to play as a team after the Leopards were nearly outplayed at home.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 29, 2023: Despite milestone for Jayden Davis, Lincoln Park handles Chartiers Valley
Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Park opened an 11-point first-quarter lead and rolled to a 79-65 victory over Chartiers Valley in a nonsection boys basketball game Sunday at the PBC Hall of Fame Classic at Montour. Meleek Thomas poured in 37 points, and DeAndre Moye added 18 for Lincoln Park...
