Millions of Americans to get first checks of the year worth $914 tomorrow – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claimants are set to see their first check tomorrow. Since the Cost-of-Living-Increase (COLA) is now at 8.7 percent, beneficiaries will see their standard monthly payment increase by a maximum of $73 per month. This means those who typically see $841, will now be given...
Report: 484,000 in Mo. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
