10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29

A house in Orleans that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure

MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
capecod.com

Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Mashpee sells for $775,000

Paul Aries and Jennifer Aries acquired the property at 10 Magnolia Lane, Mashpee, from Robert C Lanza and Eileen P Lanza on Jan. 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $473. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
MASHPEE, MA
tourcounsel.com

Patriot Place | Shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only

NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
NORWOOD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Warwick Mall | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Warwick Mall, offers you wide spaces, a pleasant atmosphere, good restaurants to taste, and many stores in Rhode Island to go shopping. In this shopping center you will find department stores, good prices, and areas to share with family and friends. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Old...
WARWICK, RI
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
theweektoday.com

Swifts Beach residents demand answers on sewer project

Residents of Swifts Beach, who for months have sought details about the controversial $3 million plan to install grinder pumps in 130 neighborhood homes at their owners’ expense, left Thursday, Jan. 26’s Sewer Commissioners meeting with few of their questions answered. Swifts Beach residents responded with incredulity and...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement

“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
