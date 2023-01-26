Read full article on original website
Related
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
Midwestern arctic blast leads to gorgeous light pillar display in Kansas
A frigid morning in the wake of a late January arctic blast sweeping across the Midwest led to a stunning display of light pillars in Kansas Sunday.
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.
The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Happy birthday, Kansas! Here are five ways to celebrate the Sunflower State
Kansas turns 162 years old today.
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Wichita Eagle
Judge says Kansas erred, Johnson County girl will be removed from only home she’s known
In a strong rebuke of the leader of Kansas’ child welfare agency, a Wyandotte County judge ruled Friday that a 3-year-old girl should be placed in an adoptive home — not with the Gardner family where she’s lived her whole life. In her ruling, District Court Judge...
Friends remember Kansas man shot by dog during hunting trip: ‘A wonderful soul’
Joe Smith, a 30-year-old Kansas man who was fatally shot by a dog during a hunting trip over the weekend, is being remembered fondly by his friends.
Bundle up: Bitter cold start to the work week in NW Kansas
A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of northwest Kansas through Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting a bitterly cold start to the work week, with a high temperature of just 16 forecast for Monday. There is a slight chance of snow flurries...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps plummet tonight, staying cold through midweek
The passing cold front has brought the chill this evening across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, with light snowfall tracking across Northwest Kansas. Flurries will be off and on through the night as strong northerly winds pull in colder air. Cloud cover will increase over the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming
Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
Video shows tractor-trailer dragging Kia down Kansas interstate: ‘Just wedged underneath there’
Video from a witness and footage from cameras over the interstate show the car being dragged down the highway. The truck was eventually stopped eight miles down the road.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air returns this weekend, bitterly cold coming
We are about to go through weather whiplash the next 24 hours. Today has been a beauty of a day for late January with highs well above average in the 40s and 50s. The far northwest corner stayed in the upper 30s due to leftover snow on the ground. Up...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
Editor’s Note: We have changed the photo on this story to more accurately reflect the product in question. TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is […]
Egg prices impacting Kansas farmers, non-profits
Lately, when you're shopping at the grocery store egg prices are not sunny side up. Egg prices saw a 60% jump last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0