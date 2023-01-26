ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Man who killed 2 during police chase sentenced to 40 years

By Kristen Chapman
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The driver of a stolen vehicle who killed two people during a 2021 police chase was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Nicholas Villarini, 28, allegedly stole a vehicle and when approached by police, rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and took off. A chase between Villarini and Brighton police began.

During the chase, Villarini struck another vehicle and a pedestrian, killing both of them. The victims were identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Mosqueda and 21-year-old Dulce Castro . Castro was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by the car Villarini was driving. Mosqueda was walking in his own neighborhood when he was struck.

“[Villarini] killed two people who were just starting their lives. They deserve justice. A few years in prison won’t be enough to fix all the damage he did,” said Julian Perez, Castro’s cousin, at Villarini’s sentencing hearing. “Every breath he takes isn’t enough to bring two people back to life.”

Castro’s family said she had just beaten cancer .

“She passed away alone which is very very hard for the family,” said Blanca Castro, Dulce’s niece, at the sentencing.

Initially, Villarini was facing life in prison but he pleaded guilty in December. He was originally charged with nine counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, but instead of arguing those charges, he pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of DUI assault.

“I wish absolutely the worst for him, that is all,” said Ana Mosqueda, Gustavo’s sister, at the hearing.

On Thursday, Villarini was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections with four years of parole.

“Only gets 40 years, really? That’s just a slap in the face, this is not justice. I’m sorry but this is not justice,” said Blanca.

According to the Brighton Police Department, their policy is to not pursue a car for property or non-violent crimes. Brighton Police Officer Charles Hundley was fired for chasing Villarini.

At the hearing, Villarini read a letter he wrote to the victims’ families.

“I never expected my actions would end up costing two people their lives. I’ll never be able to bring them back, all I can do is change my ways so that nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.

Villarini has 458 days of credit for the time he has already served.

