Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9
Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist). SKSR...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 4
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. This will be the first live presentation of the Children’s Concert since 2019. The past few years the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position
Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest
The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022
Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science. Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license. Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Jan. 26, 2023
Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championships at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team defeated the Shorewood Stormrays 36-30 in the final round to win the first-ever Wesco 3A South Dual Meet Championship at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The Warriors advanced to the championship round by defeating a combined team of wrestlers from Lynnwood/Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace, 33-27.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Four men sentenced after racially motivated assault at Lynnwood-area bar
Four men involved in the racially-motivated assault of a Black DJ at the Rec Room Bar & Grill in unincorporated Lynnwood in December 2018 were sentenced Friday in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. Jason DeSimas, 45, Jason Stanley, 46, Randy Smith, 42, and Daniel Dorson, 27, had each pleaded...
Comments / 0