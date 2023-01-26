Home Invaders Posing As Police Walk Out Of Montgomery County Home Empty Handed

The three suspects posed as Montgomery County Police officers Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

Armed home invaders who broke into a Montgomery County home and posed as police came up empty after giving a Germantown family quite a scare in the middle of the night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that earlier this week, three men broke into a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, shouting “Montgomery County Police, get on the ground!”

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

According to investigators, the three men, armed with handguns, demanded cash and property, with one of the four victims getting struck in the back of the head during a physical altercation.

Despite their violent entrance, police say that the suspects left without any cash or property, though one of the three fired a shot at one of their victims, which missed its target.

No injuries were reported.

Police say that the three suspects were all wearing dark clothing at the time of the home invasion and ski masks. No other descriptive information was provided by police investigators.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the suspects’ apprehension and convictions. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

