Woman pleads guilty to cheating people out of $2.6 million in internet romance scams
The 31-year-old's alleged accomplices contacted victims via online dating sites like Facebook, cultivated relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.
Judge threatens to hold state in contempt over CPS children sleeping in hotels
Some CPS children are sleeping in hotels and offices. When the state couldn't commit to stopping that practice, a judge threatened to hold them in contempt.
