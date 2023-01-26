ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Report: DSS needs more caseworkers

OSWEGO — A study commissioned to review the Department of Social Services (DSS) identified numerous problems for the agency, including staffing shortages, the underuse of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking. At 5:01 p.m. Friday, Oswego County released the 48-page study by the Bonadio Group, a...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars

OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Richard J. ‘Dick’ Murphy

Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on Jan. 6, 1952, at the Oswego Hospital.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy