Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Report: DSS needs more caseworkers
OSWEGO — A study commissioned to review the Department of Social Services (DSS) identified numerous problems for the agency, including staffing shortages, the underuse of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking. At 5:01 p.m. Friday, Oswego County released the 48-page study by the Bonadio Group, a...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars
OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York. The...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Richard J. ‘Dick’ Murphy
Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on Jan. 6, 1952, at the Oswego Hospital.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Buc bowling honors senior teammates against Central Square
Central Square 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys bowling team was swept by Central Square, 7-0, on Thursday. The Redhawks won by game scores of 932-853, 1,026-796 and 980-806. Central Square won the overall match 2,938-2,455.
Comments / 0