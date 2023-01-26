Read full article on original website
The doctor is in the kitchen
Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
constructiondive.com
Agilent plans $725M expansion at Colorado manufacturing facility
Agilent Technologies, a Santa Clara, California-based biotechnology research company, plans to invest about $725 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Frederick, Colorado, the company said in a press release. The project includes the addition of two new manufacturing lines (known as Trains C and D) which will join the...
Meet the Sisters Who Convinced Their Teetotaling Farm Family to Turn Their Grain Into Craft Whiskey
Near the Colorado-Kansas border, sisters Felicia and Stephanie Ohnmacht cultivate corn, wheat and rye on their 3,000-acre Gergen Farm owned by their family for more than a century. As with many small farms across the country, theirs nearly shuttered due to dominating industrial farms and the chaos of global markets. However, after a chance meeting with Al Laws of Denver-based Laws Whiskey House, the Ohnmacht sisters paved a new path for themselves to become Whiskey Sisters Supply. At a young age, both sisters were told to avoid farming and its many challenges. Climate change, for one, is agitating many factors, from drought...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints
The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
cpr.org
What is meth contamination and how do you clean it?
In the middle of December, the Boulder Public Library suddenly closed. Methamphetamine had been detected in some of its public-facing areas. Since then, other public spaces along the Front Range have been closed for testing or have been confirmed as contaminated. In Boulder, bathrooms in an RTD station closed, along...
Colorado city issues 'water bottle notice' while mysterious odor is investigated
The city of Dacono, which is located in Weld County, has issued a temporary 'water bottle notice' for the Eagle Meadow subdivision while crews investigate a mysterious odor that may be affecting the area's water. Officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) first reported that they were investigating an unusual...
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
KDVR.com
Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon
Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
cpr.org
Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety
Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
Ring video captures pair of mountain lions near downtown Boulder
Video captured from a Ring camera early Thursday morning shows two mountain lions walking through the backyard of a Boulder home.
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Cold case: Who murdered Paul Cortez 12 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder from 2010.
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
Will Fort Collins Enjoy More Culver’s Now That They Have Coca-Cola, not Pepsi?
Choices are abundant when it comes to beverages, everyone has their favorites. It's gotta be a tough choice when you are opening a food business to decide if you will carry Coca-Cola products or Pepsi products. There is a difference between the two colas. According to Wide Open Eats "Coca-Cola,...
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
