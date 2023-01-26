ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Longmont Leader

The doctor is in the kitchen

Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
LONGMONT, CO
constructiondive.com

Agilent plans $725M expansion at Colorado manufacturing facility

Agilent Technologies, a Santa Clara, California-based biotechnology research company, plans to invest about $725 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Frederick, Colorado, the company said in a press release. The project includes the addition of two new manufacturing lines (known as Trains C and D) which will join the...
FREDERICK, CO
Robb Report

Meet the Sisters Who Convinced Their Teetotaling Farm Family to Turn Their Grain Into Craft Whiskey

Near the Colorado-Kansas border, sisters Felicia and Stephanie Ohnmacht cultivate corn, wheat and rye on their 3,000-acre Gergen Farm owned by their family for more than a century. As with many small farms across the country, theirs nearly shuttered due to dominating industrial farms and the chaos of global markets. However, after a chance meeting with Al Laws of Denver-based Laws Whiskey House, the Ohnmacht sisters paved a new path for themselves to become Whiskey Sisters Supply.  At a young age, both sisters were told to avoid farming and its many challenges. Climate change, for one, is agitating many factors, from drought...
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints

The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

What is meth contamination and how do you clean it?

In the middle of December, the Boulder Public Library suddenly closed. Methamphetamine had been detected in some of its public-facing areas. Since then, other public spaces along the Front Range have been closed for testing or have been confirmed as contaminated. In Boulder, bathrooms in an RTD station closed, along...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon

Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

