New York State

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Will Nick's preseason 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl prediction come to fruition? | What's Wright?

Nick looks back to his preseason Super Bowl prediction and explains how he came to a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup. Nick explains the Chiefs made their way to the AFC Championship game because the AFC West was a disappointment, Bills choked, rookies on defense improved and Patrick Mahomes stayed consistent. Nick explains the 49ers made it to the Championship Game because Brock Purdy heavily improved the offense, and their defense was top notch. Nick explains he is not hedging his preseason 50-1 bet ahead of the Championship Weekend.
Looking back at Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in college | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt reflected back on each of the quarterbacks who won the conference championships. He looked back on covering Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and remembered how he evolved as a player. Joel reflected on Mahomes’ draft in Philadelphia in 2017. Then, Joel talked about Jalen Hurts and how he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. He discussed how Jalen Hurts changed the offense for Alabama and how he got pulled from the National Championship to put Tua Tagoviloa in the game. He went to Oklahoma and had a great year. Joel then reflects on his interactions with Hurts at Oklahoma.
Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?

You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season

In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
Zac Taylor, Bengals defend Joseph Ossai after costly penalty

A self-inflicted error by defensive end Joseph Ossai might have cost the Cincinnati Bengals an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl, but their coach doesn't want to pin their 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on one play. Zac Taylor deflected blame off Ossai, who hit...
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
Travis Kelce (back) active vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'

It's not Patrick Mahomes' health that the Kansas City Chiefs are most concerned about at the moment. It's Travis Kelce's. The All-Pro tight end is considered as a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Cincinnati Bengals after experiencing back spasms the past three days, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Kelce felt his back lock up on the final play of Friday's practice and has been receiving treatment since.
Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl

The Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia has reached its fourth Super Bowl and third since 2004, and will look to win its second in franchise history. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and greatly benefited from Niners penalties and injuries to Brock Purdy and fourth-string QB Josh Johnson.
Championship round odds: Best prop bets for Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, more

The NFL conference championship weekend is here! This means it's time to get in on the action and budget a few bucks for some best bets. Now, if you're not feeling confident about betting the moneyline or even the spread on this slate of games, there's an entire player prop market to explore. And our FOX Sports betting experts have you covered with the five best player props for this weekend's exciting matchups.
