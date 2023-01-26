Joel Klatt reflected back on each of the quarterbacks who won the conference championships. He looked back on covering Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and remembered how he evolved as a player. Joel reflected on Mahomes’ draft in Philadelphia in 2017. Then, Joel talked about Jalen Hurts and how he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. He discussed how Jalen Hurts changed the offense for Alabama and how he got pulled from the National Championship to put Tua Tagoviloa in the game. He went to Oklahoma and had a great year. Joel then reflects on his interactions with Hurts at Oklahoma.

