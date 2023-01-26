Read full article on original website
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
FOX Sports
Will Nick's preseason 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl prediction come to fruition? | What's Wright?
Nick looks back to his preseason Super Bowl prediction and explains how he came to a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup. Nick explains the Chiefs made their way to the AFC Championship game because the AFC West was a disappointment, Bills choked, rookies on defense improved and Patrick Mahomes stayed consistent. Nick explains the 49ers made it to the Championship Game because Brock Purdy heavily improved the offense, and their defense was top notch. Nick explains he is not hedging his preseason 50-1 bet ahead of the Championship Weekend.
FOX Sports
Looking back at Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in college | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reflected back on each of the quarterbacks who won the conference championships. He looked back on covering Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and remembered how he evolved as a player. Joel reflected on Mahomes’ draft in Philadelphia in 2017. Then, Joel talked about Jalen Hurts and how he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma. He discussed how Jalen Hurts changed the offense for Alabama and how he got pulled from the National Championship to put Tua Tagoviloa in the game. He went to Oklahoma and had a great year. Joel then reflects on his interactions with Hurts at Oklahoma.
FOX Sports
Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
FOX Sports
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC title game rematch, punch ticket to Super Bowl
On Jan. 30, 2022, the Chiefs watched the Bengals punch a ticket to the Super Bowl on their field. They fumbled an 18-point lead in regulation, then saw Cincinnati's Evan McPherson drill the game-winning field goal in overtime, stunning them. A day short of a year later, again playing at...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Zac Taylor, Bengals defend Joseph Ossai after costly penalty
A self-inflicted error by defensive end Joseph Ossai might have cost the Cincinnati Bengals an AFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl, but their coach doesn't want to pin their 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on one play. Zac Taylor deflected blame off Ossai, who hit...
FOX Sports
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce's snub, Eagles' X-factor, Bengals defense & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
On this week's edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet". Schrager discusses the hottest topics in the NFL heading into the Championship round of the NFL Playoffs. He discusses topics such as Travis Kecle's snub for the Kansas City Chiefs, The Cincinnati Bengals' defense, Philadelphia Eagles' X-factors and more.
FOX Sports
Bengals belong among NFL's elite. But this year, they fell just short
In the end, it was just a bit too much for the Cincinnati Bengals. And not quite enough. A bit too much desperation, tenacity and big play ability from the Kansas City Chiefs, who avoided having to make the galling admission that there is a team which has their number.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce (back) active vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'
It's not Patrick Mahomes' health that the Kansas City Chiefs are most concerned about at the moment. It's Travis Kelce's. The All-Pro tight end is considered as a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Cincinnati Bengals after experiencing back spasms the past three days, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. Kelce felt his back lock up on the final play of Friday's practice and has been receiving treatment since.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl
The Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia has reached its fourth Super Bowl and third since 2004, and will look to win its second in franchise history. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and greatly benefited from Niners penalties and injuries to Brock Purdy and fourth-string QB Josh Johnson.
FOX Sports
Championship round odds: Best bets for Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
NFL Championship Sunday is upon us. Our best bets are 43-43-1, and I’m rolling with three plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work, with odds courtesy...
FOX Sports
Championship round odds: Best prop bets for Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, more
The NFL conference championship weekend is here! This means it's time to get in on the action and budget a few bucks for some best bets. Now, if you're not feeling confident about betting the moneyline or even the spread on this slate of games, there's an entire player prop market to explore. And our FOX Sports betting experts have you covered with the five best player props for this weekend's exciting matchups.
