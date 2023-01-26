Read full article on original website
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A memorial service will be held for Mitsuye Nakashoji, born Sept. 30, 1917 in Penryn. She was predeceased by her husband, Yaichi. After 36 years in education, Dave Horsey will retire in June as Placer Union High School District superintendent. Selina Rubio Ford sells her award-winning tamales at Denio's Farmers...
Protect trees before winter storms hit
Preparing an emergency kit Tips from the Placer County Office of Emergency Services (For a more extensive list, see Placer County Office of Emergency Services at placer.ca.gov.) Build an emergency kit with the following basic supplies: Water (one gallon per day per person for three days) Food (a three-day supply) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio with tone alert Flashlight First-aid kit Extra batteries Whistle to signal for help For shelter in place: plastic sheeting, duct tape and a dust mask to filter contaminated air Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Manual can opener for food Local maps Cell phone with chargers and backup battery Prescription medications, cash and important documents. Make a plan and practice it as a family for shelter, evacuation route and communication. Sign up online for the community notification system at placer.ca.gov/2426/Placer-Alert that provides critical information on severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
Cycling Through Placer County
Riosa Road starts in the east at McCourtney Road about 7.5 miles from town. It meets up with the Lincoln/Sheridan Highway (Old Highway 65) at mile five in Sheridan and continues on for about two more miles. It crosses the 65 Bypass at a convenient traffic light. It is flat,...
Vite and Deter commit to local community colleges for volleyball
The Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team had a successful fall 2022 season that saw them finishing at 20-10 and third-place in the Foothill Valley League. The Lady Zebras also made a run in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, winning their first two games on the road before falling to Christian Brothers High in the semifinals.
Postseason arrives for wrestlers
The postseason has finally arrived for wrestling teams. The Sierra Foothill League tournament will be held Saturday at Oak Ridge, as wrestlers will be looking to win league championships and finish as high as possible to get a good seed for the Division I Section Championships to be held Feb. 11 at Tokay High School.
Placer rallies in second half, beats rival Lincoln in FVL soccer
Lincoln High School sophomore Alicia Osegueda broke a scoreless tie 30 seconds into the second half of Monday night’s crucial Foothill Valley League soccer match against Placer. Osegueda’s strike was the exclamation point on a dominant first half for the Fighting Zebras and appeared to be the start of an onslaught of offense for the home side.
Houston and Stahlecker sign to play football at Sacramento State
The Oakmont High football team had a rough 2022 season that saw the Vikings finish with a 2-8 record and they were outscored by a combined 168 points in Foothill Valley League competition. Not everything is bleak for the Vikings, however, as they will be sending their star senior lineman...
Colfax approves ordinance to expedite EV charging station permitting
The Colfax City Council approved an ordinance that establishes an expedited process for the electric vehicle (EV) charging station permitting process during its consent agenda Jan. 25. The requirement to adopt an ordinance creating an expedited, streamlined permitting process resulted from Assembly Bill (AB) 1236, which was adopted in 2015....
League races heat up in final stretch of basketball regular season
Just two weeks remain in the prep basketball regular season, and league races are just as hazy and unclear as they have been all season. Most races will come down to the wire, making these last two weeks crucial to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff race. The top three teams in...
Colfax to move forward with drafting short-term rental ordinance
The Colfax City Council directed staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance which would allow short-term rentals during its Jan. 25 meeting. Colfax Planning Director Emmanuel Ursu said while the Colfax Municipal Code regulates and has a provision for lodging in commercial districts, it is silent on short-term rentals (residential rentals for periods fewer than 30 days).
Auburn incident report: 8 DUIs, vandalism and drug arrests
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. William Manzer, 31, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit on the 100 block of Grass Valley Highway.
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
Man arrested in Auburn for vehicle theft, burglary
A man was arrested Jan. 27 on suspicion of vehicle theft in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft in a residential neighborhood. According to the 10-day arrest log, the incident occurred in the 10500 block of Star Thistle Lane. The...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, false imprisonment, forgery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 18. Amber Leigh Kaufman, 34, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Lincoln boys' basketball roundup: Zebras take down Panthers, Rhinos edge out win over Bruins
In a battle for second-place in the Foothill Valley League, the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team defeated the West Park Panthers 65-52 on Jan. 25. “I think we had a really strong game plan that we wanted to implement and our players did it perfectly,” Zebras coach Chris Ahrens said. “We moved the ball really well and when they had great shots, they were falling.”
