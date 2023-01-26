Crypto Giant Grayscale To Face SEC in Court To Push for Converting Its Bitcoin Investment Product Into ETF

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Believe One Crypto Asset Has the Most Compelling Growth Outlook in 2023: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says most institutional investors believe one crypto asset has the most growth potential this year. In the latest Digital Asset Quarterly Fund Manager Survey, CoinShares says there is a 20% increase in bullish sentiment among investors for smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). “Ethereum has seen a...
dailyhodl.com
U.S. SEC Once Again Rejects ARK Invest’s Proposal for a Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has turned down another attempt to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund proposed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and global crypto ETF provider 21Shares. In a newly issued order, the SEC is rejecting a proposal that would allow the ARK 21Shares...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Surge to $180,000 May Be Incoming, Says Analyst Who Called Major Crypto Crash – Here’s When
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s May 2021 collapse says BTC is flashing signals that suggest the king crypto is setting up for a massive move to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 134,500 Twitter followers that multiple technical indicators are turning bullish for BTC. “The...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital Suffers 39% Loss in 2022 Amid Brutal Crypto Bear Market: Report
Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, reportedly suffered big losses during 2022’s crypto winter. According to a new Bloomberg report, SkyBridge’s biggest fund went down 39% on the year due to investments in slumping digital assets and bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Investors attempted to withdraw 60% of...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Polygon and Avalanche, Says Ethereum Setting Up To Outperform Bitcoin
An analyst who called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year is predicting surges for blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and smart contract protocol Avalanche (AVAX). Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 671,300 Twitter followers that MATIC looks bullish and could be gearing up for a rally toward...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin and Crypto Bottoms Issues Alert to Altcoin Traders
A crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom believes we’re in for a rough few weeks after this year’s bullish start. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,300 Twitter followers that many altcoins have already completed their five-wave rallies. The analyst is referring to the core...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Are Pouncing on Litecoin, Polygon and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, Says Analytics Firm Santiment
New data from crypto analytics platform Santiment reveals that whale transactions are spiking for Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. According to the market intelligence firm, Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin is experiencing a resurgence of whale activity that could result in another price explosion of more than 30%, which is what happened the last two times whale activity centered around LTC spiked.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Among the Most Decentralized Crypto Assets, Says Cyber Capital’s Top Strategist
A top executive of investment firm Cyber Capital says dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the most decentralized digital assets on the market. Justin Bons, the company’s chief investment officer, tells his Twitter followers that out of the top 50 crypto assets, just 32 are...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts One Catalyst Will Trigger Bitcoin Boom, Says Now’s a Great Time To Accumulate BTC
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) will have a clear bottom once the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates to lower inflation. In a new YouTube interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, Scaramucci says the Fed is on the verge of changing its hawkish policy, which would cause risk assets like Bitcoin to soar.
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Crypto Project Erupts 190% in Just One Week Amid Rollout of New Revenue Feature
An under-the-radar layer-1 crypto project is exploding to new all-time highs this week amid the rollout of a new revenue feature. Canto (CANTO), a permissionless general-purpose blockchain running the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), is changing hands at $0.403 at time of writing, a more than 120% increase from where it was trading seven days ago.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts ‘Long Year’ for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
Widely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that the historical price movement of Bitcoin (BTC) suggests that the top crypto asset will likely have a long year in 2023. In a new video, Cowen tells his 783,000 YouTube subscribers that in the past cycles, Bitcoin traded in a wide range following a bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Is Ready To Break Out, Updates Outlook on Three Additional Altcoins
An analyst closely followed in the crypto space says that one altcoin operating on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain is ready to run, and has updates on three other digital assets. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 647,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is likely presenting an opportunity...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Trading Platform Mango Markets Sues Crypto Trader Behind $100,000,000 Exploit
A Solana-based (SOL) decentralized crypto exchange is suing the person behind the alleged $100 million exploit of its network last October. In a new court filing in the Southern District of New York, Mango Markets accuses Avraham Eisenberg of initiating a “brazen and malicious” attack on its platform.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Dogecoin Advocate Elon Musk Doubles Down on Offer To Eat Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s Accepts DOGE
The billionaire behind Tesla is doubling-down on his offer to eat a Happy Meal on television should McDonald’s accept his favorite crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE). Almost exactly one year ago, the now-owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, told his followers that he would eat one of the children’s meals from the iconic burger chain on TV if the Golden Arches would accept DOGE as payment.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Lyn Alden Predicts Bitcoin Rally Likely To Continue in Coming Months – But There’s a Big Catch
Macro expert Lyn Alden says that macroeconomic conditions hint at further Bitcoin (BTC) rallies over the next several months, but with a caveat. In a new interview with Natalie Brunell, Alden says that Bitcoin has historically proved to be a decent play on USD liquidity, usually rising in price alongside an expansion of the money supply.
dailyhodl.com
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Continue To Skyrocket This Week Amid Official Coinbase Trading Rollout
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out official trading support for two red-hot altcoins, sparking further rallies. Coinbase customers can now trade security-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto Threshold (T) and decentralized music project Audius (AUDIO). The exchange added both the under-the-radar assets to its listing roadmap earlier this week,...
Comments / 0