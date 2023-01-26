Crypto Giant Grayscale To Face SEC in Court To Push for Converting Its Bitcoin Investment Product Into ETF

New data from crypto analytics platform Santiment reveals that whale transactions are spiking for Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. According to the market intelligence firm, Bitcoin (BTC) alternative Litecoin is experiencing a resurgence of whale activity that could result in another price explosion of more than 30%, which is what happened the last two times whale activity centered around LTC spiked.

1 DAY AGO