Expensive taste? $150 cup of coffee offered at an Austin café

By Sam Stark
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s happened to many of us. You go to check out that new hip cafe you have driven past several times. You order something simple, like a latte. Then you see the price tag blink onto the screen, and it gives you palpitations before any caffeine has entered your system.

Well, Proud Mary cafe – with locations in Australia, Portland and Austin – has doubled down on the “coffee has become too expensive” cliche and is offering a cup of coffee for $150.

Coffee lovers must act quickly, as there are only 22 cups of the extravagant joe available. The coffee on offer is from a winning lot in the Best of Panama competition – a contest started in 1996 that gives Panamanian producers an opportunity to promote their harvests – and is produced by the Hartmann family, who has been growing in the region since the early 20th century.

Don’t have $150 in your budget? There is a possibility to win the Proud Mary Golden Ticket to taste the most expensive coffee the café has ever purchased, Proud Mary café said. To enter the Willy Wonka-style competition, one must purchase the presale Finca Hartmann’s Geisha Natural coffee, and one lucky coffee enthusiast will find the golden ticket in their shipment.

