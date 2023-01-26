ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Disaster Declaration issued for Southeast Texas

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms.

These storms caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week, according to the Office of the Governor. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Par, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.

At the Governor’s direction , the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed state emergency response personnel on Wednesday to affected areas to conduct preliminary damage assessments alongside local responders – with those efforts continuing through this week. The Governor also directed TDEM to prepare response resources ahead of the severe weather threats and engage state assets in support of local officials across Texas.

TDEM has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provide personnel to participate in joint preliminary damage assessments to certify the damage. This effort will help determine whether Texas meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

Governor Abbott urged all impacted Texans to complete TDEM’s iSTAT self-reporting damage survey on Wednesday. This is done to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages which occurred during the recent severe weather and expedite federal disaster assistance.

This survey is available in both English and Spanish can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov . You can read Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

