3d ago
No cause of death strikes again. RIP.
Young NFL Star Dies
The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
Former Viking Says “Think Twice” about Kirk Cousins after His Decision to ‘Checkdown’
It’s never been smooth sailing for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. There have been moments and seasons, but ultimately, at the end of the day, the tumultuous relationship between Cousins and the Minnesota fanbase seems to rear its ugly head. Case in point — just look at how...
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Sports Media World Reacts To Gus Johnson Announcement
Gus Johnson became the subject of a really cool story during the 2022 season. Last April, the iconic Fox Sports broadcaster announced that he would not be calling NFL games for the network in 2022 to make time for Harvard's Advanced Leadership Initiative program. Johnson still called college ...
NBC News
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers
Fans flooded into the city after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to book their place in the Super Bowl.Jan. 30, 2023.
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade
Should the Golden State Warriors trade James Wiseman?
Super Bowl 57: Chiefs and Eagles to meet for title in Arizona
Patrick Mahomes finally got the best of Joe Burrow. All he needed was a little shove. Harrison Butker made a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left — after Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Mahomes after he was out of bounds — and the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC championship game to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Savannah Guthrie shares family pics from Eagles game — green doughnuts included
Savannah Guthrie and her family were all decked out in green and black to cheer on their beloved Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. The TODAY co-anchor posted a series of photos on Instagram on Jan. 29 of her family preparing to watch the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC conference championship game.
