Official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Today was the official grand opening of “The Cheesecake Lady” in Pittston. On the menu, the shop is serving up cheesecakes, brownies, cannoli’s and cookies. The turnout was much bigger than expected and was selling out of delicious treats fast. The owner...
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
Fork Over Love announces February distributions
Fork Over Love is celebrating its 2nd anniversary nourishing the community with a new system of care by feeding our neighbors like family.
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
Garden of Cedar shares love through hearts in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As February approaches, love is in the air. A Scranton garden is displaying just how big of a heart the community has. A non-profit community garden in Lackawanna County is ready to bloom as spring approaches. A Scranton native decided to plant his roots on Cedar Avenue when he laid […]
Ice Fishing with Rainbow Jewelers and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
Let Rock 107, Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates hook you up for Valentine’s Day. You could win a pair of White Gold One Half Carat Total Weight Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings with an approx value of $500 a pair plus other prizes from Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk. Listen to Rock 107 to call in and qualify to win. If you qualify to win, you’ll be joining us at Gertrude Hawk February Saturday 11th Southside Scranton or Wyoming Ave in Kingston, and do a little Ice Fishing. Yea, Ice Fishing. The earrings will be buried in a pool of ice and qualifiers will get a chance to dive in and find them. Bring your gloves, it is gonna be cold…. Brrrrr. No purchase necessary, Let Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Rainbow Jewelers of Kingston and Rock 107 be part of your Valentine’s Day.
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
Demolition begins on former hotel in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — An eyesore in Carbondale is being demolished. Newswatch 16 was there when crews started to tear down the former Hotel Chellino on River Street Saturday morning. The building has sat empty for decades. The demolition is part of Carbondale's Sixth Avenue bridge project, which aims to...
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Bar for sale, liquor license included. Months after racist Uber incident, Catty bar owners toss in the towel.
A Catasauqua bar that gained unwanted fame last year after an Uber driver refused service to its manager for making racist comments is now up for sale. Fossil’s Last Stand, located at 429 Race St., is listed at $450,000, according to Loopnet. The bar’s “very coveted liquor license” is also included with the sale, the real estate listing states.
Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport
The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
Things to See & Do in Pinchot State Forest
Enjoy Nearly 50,000 Acres of State Forest Throughout 5 Counties. Pinchot State Forest spreads out over nearly 50,000 acres encompassing portions of the Pocono Plateau and the Susquehanna and Lackawanna River valleys. Nine forest tracts and three recreational areas can be accessed within Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Wayne counties. The forest started in 1902 as the Commonwealth began acquiring thousands of timber-harvested acres left barren by the early industrial revolution of the 19th century.
Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later. "We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.
Five University of Scranton Students from Ridgewood Make Dean's List
SCRANTON, PA - Michael Simone, Britt Cunningham, Anne Duffy, Liam Fahey and Jack Warren were named to The University of Scranton's Fall 2022 Dean's List. The students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or better to be recognized with the honor. Simone ia history major, Cunningham and Duffy are kinesiology majors, Fahey is an accounting major, and Warren is a finance major. The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Parents Ask Ridgewood Schools for Elementary World Language Improvements Ridgewood High School's TV Studio Creates New Series "In the Studio" Muhlenberg College Names Seven from Ridgewood to Dean's List
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing. According to World Nuclear News, Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy, has finished construction on the...
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
Clarks Summit holds 18th annual Festival of Ice
CLARKS SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clarks Summit’s Festival of Ice kicks off on Friday. Early Friday morning empty sidewalks fill the streets of downtown Clarks Summit, but that won’t be the case for long as thousands of visitors are expected to stop by the festival. “We started this 18 years ago trying to build […]
Home left in complete ruin after Sunday morning fire
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sunday morning fire in Susquehanna County has left a mobile home in complete ruin. According to Jim Conboy, Rush Township Fire Chief, crews were dispatched to a fully involved mobile home fire around 7:20 a.m. on Griffiths Road near White Road in Jessup Township. Chief Conboy said crews […]
