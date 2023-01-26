Let Rock 107, Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates hook you up for Valentine’s Day. You could win a pair of White Gold One Half Carat Total Weight Princess Cut Diamond Stud Earrings with an approx value of $500 a pair plus other prizes from Kalahari and Gertrude Hawk. Listen to Rock 107 to call in and qualify to win. If you qualify to win, you’ll be joining us at Gertrude Hawk February Saturday 11th Southside Scranton or Wyoming Ave in Kingston, and do a little Ice Fishing. Yea, Ice Fishing. The earrings will be buried in a pool of ice and qualifiers will get a chance to dive in and find them. Bring your gloves, it is gonna be cold…. Brrrrr. No purchase necessary, Let Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Rainbow Jewelers of Kingston and Rock 107 be part of your Valentine’s Day.

KINGSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO