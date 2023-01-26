ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Winter is a Cool Time to Explore Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Jan. 25, 2023) — When the temperatures drop and snow is falling, it can only mean one thing: a chance to enjoy some of the winter fun Ohio has to offer. Whether you’re into outdoor pursuits such as sledding, skiing, skating, and hiking, or if you’re into indoor activities such as museums, spas, and romantic getaways, you can always find what you’re looking for in Ohio.
Mount Vernon Fire Department Awards Banquet

The Mount Vernon Fire Department held an Awards Banquet on the evening of January 25, 2023, to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
