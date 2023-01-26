Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces State Support to Demolish Nearly 600 Blighted Buildings in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter is a Cool Time to Explore Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Jan. 25, 2023) — When the temperatures drop and snow is falling, it can only mean one thing: a chance to enjoy some of the winter fun Ohio has to offer. Whether you’re into outdoor pursuits such as sledding, skiing, skating, and hiking, or if you’re into indoor activities such as museums, spas, and romantic getaways, you can always find what you’re looking for in Ohio.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Fire Department Awards Banquet
The Mount Vernon Fire Department held an Awards Banquet on the evening of January 25, 2023, to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Life Enrichment Team Member Position Available
Location: 1451 GAMBIER RD, Mount Vernon, OH, 43050. LOOK NO FURTHER! Our amazing life enrichment team is looking for an innovator with the passion. The Life Enrichment department is a strong team of care partners who provide our elders with companionship, self-expression, and independence. The spontaneous and purposeful activities that are provided at The Ohio Eastern Star Home are held in group and individual settings on and off the campus.
Comments / 0