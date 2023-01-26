Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Twenty Three Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found twenty-one guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Michael Gumm, 56 of Howard, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $700 fine, serve 180 days in jail, with 155 days suspended, placed him on three years of community control with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and suspended his operator’s license for two years.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter is a Cool Time to Explore Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Jan. 25, 2023) — When the temperatures drop and snow is falling, it can only mean one thing: a chance to enjoy some of the winter fun Ohio has to offer. Whether you’re into outdoor pursuits such as sledding, skiing, skating, and hiking, or if you’re into indoor activities such as museums, spas, and romantic getaways, you can always find what you’re looking for in Ohio.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Fire Department Awards Banquet
The Mount Vernon Fire Department held an Awards Banquet on the evening of January 25, 2023, to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
Comments / 0