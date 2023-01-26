The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO