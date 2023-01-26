Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
WPXI
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce calls Cincinnati mayor a 'jabroni' as Chiefs return Bengals' trash talk
When the Cincinnati Bengals were calling the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium "Burrowhead Stadium," in reference to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, it seemed like a bad idea. When the Cincinnati mayor had a dumb stunt to ask if Burrow was Patrick Mahomes' father, it was beyond repair. The Chiefs didn't say...
WPXI
NFL betting: Bettor places $300K bet on Bengals to score at least 24 vs. the Chiefs
A bettor is very confident in the Bengals’ ability to score at least three touchdowns on Sunday in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs. Someone placed a $300,000 bet on the Bengals to go over 23.5 points at BetMGM. The bet has -120 odds, so if the Bengals score 24 or more, that bettor will win $250,000.
WPXI
Did this short Eagles punt hit the Skycam wire? Officials couldn't decide
The Philadelphia Eagles caught the first big officiating break of Sunday's NFC championship. The next one appeared to go in favor of the San Francisco 49ers on a bizarre play where an Eagles punt appeared to hit a Skycam wire. With 15 seconds left in the first quarter, the Eagles...
WPXI
Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
