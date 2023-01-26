ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI

Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday. The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in New York after working with Jets coach Robert Saleh during his time with the 49ers. There, LaFleur worked as San Francisco's passing coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NEW YORK STATE

