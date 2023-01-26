Paso Robles police searching for man who robbed BevMo liquor store. Have you seen him?

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a BevMo liquor store in Paso Robles on Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at BevMo, 2315 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles, according to a news release from the agency.

According to police, the man passed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money.

After the employee placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag, the man left the store, fleeing south through the liquor store parking lot, the release said.

“There were no weapons used or seen during the incident,” police said in the release.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall.

The suspect was seen wearing a camouflage hat, white mask, black pants, a black sweatshirt with the word “Cali” written on it and black-and-white Converse All-Star shoes, the release said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP . Tips can be reported online at slotips.org .