fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
wgnradio.com
Joe Cotton Ford’s pricing options
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/14/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about their 0% financing offer and their pricing options. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
Body of 'John Doe' pulled from Lake Michigan near Museum Campus, Chicago police say
Detectives are investigating and are awaiting autopsy results, officials said.
wgnradio.com
It’s time for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show in February
Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, joins Steve Dale to talk about what consumers and show attendees should expect at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. They also discuss big advancements in electric and autonomous vehicle technology. Check out Tom Appel’s Car Stuff Podcast here or wherever you get your...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022
There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
wgnradio.com
New Wildcat docudrama, what we know regarding the benefits of CBD products for pets, and more
Chicago’s own Dr. Dana Varble, chief medical officer North American Veterinary Community VMX Veterinary Conference talks with Steve from the Conference in Orlando, FL about new technology which will help your pets in 2023, including a new drug (Solensia) approved specifically for arthritis in cats and new ways to identify cancers early.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Insurance carriers refuse to issue new policies for Kias, Hyundais as thefts skyrocket in Chicago
Chicago — Some major auto insurance companies are no longer issuing new policies for some theft-prone Kia and Hyundai models in Chicago and other big cities. The cars, which have an ignition design flaw that makes them easy to steal by so-called “Kia boys,” are too much of a risk, and companies, including Progressive, are refusing to accept the risks.
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
Chicago Journal
Officials: Deadly Chicago high-rise fire was accidental
CHICAGO — Chicago authorities said Thursday that a deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building was caused by someone smoking in a bedroom. In a brief statement, the Chicago Fire Department called the fire accidental and said investigators traced the cause to “careless use of smoking materials." Investigators also found that a smoke detector in the unit where the blaze broke out was not working.
thereporteronline.net
Former Englewood Whole Foods will become Save-A-Lot, angering some community leaders. ‘You never hear about a Save-A-Lot in Lincoln Park.’
The former Whole Foods on 63rd Street and Halsted in Englewood, once heralded as the start of a new chapter for a neighborhood that has long struggled with access to high-quality fresh food, will now be a Save-A-Lot. The store will be operated by Yellow Banana, a grocery company owned...
