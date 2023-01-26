Read full article on original website
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near South Loop
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered an unidentified man's body from Lake Michigan near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a body was found in the lake just after 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy...
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
fox32chicago.com
Driver shot at on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A gunman opened fire on a driver in Jefferson Park Sunday morning. Chicago police say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the 4700 block of Austin Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when someone in dark-colored sedan also heading north began shooting. The victim was not struck by gunfire...
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
3-year-old boy among 10 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
The boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a graze wound to the side of his body and the toddler was grazed on the left shoulder, police said. They were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.
Police warn of 10 more Hyundai, Kia thefts on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another warning about thieves getting away with Kia and Hyundai vehicles across Chicago.This time police say ten thefts were reported in the Austin neighborhood between Jan.10 and 24.All the locations are within blocks of each other.• 300 block of North Austin on January 10, 2023, between 7:15 am and 5:00 pm. • 0-100 block of North Central on January 12, 2023, between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm. • 300 block of North Waller on January 14, 2023, at 9:00 am. • 5900 block of West Corcoran on January 16, 2023, between 6:10 am and 5:00 pm. •...
Person wounded in shooting on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights Saturday afternoon. Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting on northbound I-55 near Pulaski Road around 1:23 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The northbound...
2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills
Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
fox32chicago.com
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 city of Chicago vehicles
CHICAGO - Five city of Chicago vehicles were found damaged in South Shore Thursday night. Police say five vehicles that are property of the city had the catalytic converters stolen from them around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive. No one is in custody. Area...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CPD searching for missing 86-year-old man in Englewood
CPD issued a missing persons alert for 86-year-old Willie Crump. He was last seen Saturday near 73rd and Racine in Englewood. He is Black with medium complexion, described as 5’7’’, about 190 pounds, and is bald.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
