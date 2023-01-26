Read full article on original website
Related
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBCMontana
Gianforte delivers second State of the State
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
mtpr.org
Gianforte trumpets economic growth; Democrats focus on the housing crisis
In his State of the State Address, Gov. Gianforte said Montana's economy is coming up roses, but Democrats found plenty of dandelions. And Flathead County commissioners have drawn widespread criticism for their views of the county's homeless population. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally...
Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry
It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition
At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
When Montana state Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, said he’s been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
ValueWalk
Gov. Gianforte Wants To Send $2k In Property Tax Rebates From Montana
Some relief could be coming for Montana homeowners this year. Governor Greg Gianforte recently reiterated his administration’s priorities which include sending property tax rebates from Montana to eligible homeowners. Property Tax Rebates From Montana: How Much To Expect. On Wednesday, in his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
newsfromthestates.com
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Montana PBS to Air “Higgins Ridge” on Monday, Jan. 30
BOZEMAN — Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In...
mtpr.org
Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past
Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
NBCMontana
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
Experts Say Doomsday On The Way. What Does That Mean For Montana?
Well, this is certainly a bit alarming. For those not aware, apparently, our government has some sort of countdown clock to when some horrible, life-changing catastrophic event is going to happen, and that clock was updated yesterday. The clock, which was established back in 1947 by the Bulletin of Atomic...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
yourbigsky.com
AG Knudsen agrees with Gov. Gianforte on need for increased drug enforcement
In response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:. “Governor Gianforte is right: Montanans are better off now than we were two years ago, but the threat of crime and drugs continues to grow after previous administrations ignored the issue for years. I appreciate his continued support for law enforcement and the needed resources for the Montana Department of Justice’s Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, prosecution bureau, and MMIP task force to hold criminals accountable and keep Montanans safe.”
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0