'Death penalty would be too quick': Indictment in Cassie Carli case brings relief, closure

Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
7 arrested individuals identified in Okaloosa County home narcotics search warrant bust
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the names of seven individuals who were arrested Friday during a search of a suspected drug house in Shalimar. The sheriff's office arrested and charged:. 43-year-old Sarah Michaun Downes-Crimp with possession of a controlled substance. 51-year-old Lester William Swan with...
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
Timothy Saunders: Man beats 77-year-old man to death in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man high on cocaine admitted to taking the life of an elderly man. He then attempted to kill the man’s wife and rob their home. This is the story of Timothy Saunders. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Timothy Saunders’ story […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD says death on the side of the road suggests injuries are not traffic related
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road. Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Corrections actively combating Fentanyl-related issues
In light of the recent national and state increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, officers at Okaloosa County Department of Corrections are taking action to combat this issue within the facility, according to Okaloosa County. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has become a...
WEAR
Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
WEAR
Officials: Car seats save children in Escambia County rollover crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Car seats are being credited with saving two young children after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com reports that a GMC Yukon was driving on North Pine Barren Road when it drove into the path of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Highway 168. The...
WEAR
Deputies search for missing, endangered 31-year-old woman in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. Deputies say 31-year-old Brandi Gayle Harrell was last seen Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. driving a white golf cart in the area of Barth and Brickyard Road. According to deputies, Harrell...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County Chief Correctional Officer issues statement following inmate deaths
On Monday, January 23, 2023, WEAR Channel 3 first reported on an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend, marking the fifth inmate death at the facility in the past six months. In response to the recent string of inmate deaths, Okaloosa’s Chief Correctional Officer, Nolan Weeks,...
Daphne man charged with fentanyl trafficking after girlfriend’s overdose
A Daphne man faces multiple felony drug charges after his girlfriend allegedly overdosed earlier this month. Steven L. Yelding, 48, was officially charged by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday on trafficking fentanyl, three counts of possessing a controlled substance and possessing marijuana. He is out on $75,000 bond.
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 29-February 4
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
Comments / 0