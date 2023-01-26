Read full article on original website
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
Green River Teen in Need of Diabetic Alert Dog
GREEN RIVER — Green River teenager Elena Barrera was 13 when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and combined with a lifelong hearing impairment, this provided a unique challenge to overcome. Barrera, who is now a senior at Green River High School, has connected with Duty Dogs out...
Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively
GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)
David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
Wolves led Ron Thon after Day 1/Other Friday area sports
January 28, 2023 — The Green River Wolves stand on top of the team leaderboard after the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament in Riverton. The Wolves tallied 130.5 points on the opening day to hold a slim lead over Sheridan (121). Rock Springs is currently in tenth place with 64 points. Lyman sits in 22nd place with 28 points, and Mountain View scored 12 team points and stood in 33rd.
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez (June 28, 1952 – January 25, 2023)
Frank “Jerry” Hernandez, 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was a resident of Reliance for the past 48 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born June 28, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
Road closures cause delay in activities
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to inclement weather and road closures, many activities have been postponed today, Friday, Jan. 27. We will give an update when these activities have been rescheduled. Tiger Basketball – Lady Tigers and the Tigers were scheduled to play Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m....
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 28 – January 29, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night
ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight. The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Family of 5 escapes uninjured from morning house fire in Clearview
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.
