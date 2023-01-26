ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

SPC programs rank best in Tampa Bay

January 28, 2023 - According to U.S. News & World Report’s latest study, St. Petersburg College’s online bachelor’s program is the best in the Tampa Bay region. The publication also ranked it as the Best Bachelor’s Program for Veterans and said the school offers the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program. An SPC release states that this is the third consecutive year in which SPC has received top rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
Local foster children receive long-term mentors

Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg

Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue

New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Inflatable festival arrives Saturday

January 27, 2023 - Bounce The Mall, billed as the nation’s largest touring inflatable festival, is making its St. Petersburg debut at Tyrone Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19. According to a release, the attraction features eight interactive bounce houses, a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a “bottomless” ball pit, a silent disco dome and a customized sports arena. For more information, visit the website here.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
