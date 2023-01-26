Read full article on original website
SPC programs rank best in Tampa Bay
January 28, 2023 - According to U.S. News & World Report’s latest study, St. Petersburg College’s online bachelor’s program is the best in the Tampa Bay region. The publication also ranked it as the Best Bachelor’s Program for Veterans and said the school offers the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program. An SPC release states that this is the third consecutive year in which SPC has received top rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
Local foster children receive long-term mentors
Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
Blimey! Just like that the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival is over. Hundreds of scallywags took to the streets of Tampa to catch their share of the bounty.
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Gasparilla a longtime family affair for YMKG King Richard Chapman
Chapman serves as the King for Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla this year. His family has been a part of the fun for decades.
Pinellas artist uses artificial intelligence to share the Black experience in new exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Creative Pinellas invites viewers to experience a different kind of exhibit for the next month. "Imagine Blackness" was created by McArthur Freeman II using artificial intelligence, but there is so much more to this exhibit than a singularity in the art world. "In the work, we...
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue
New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
St. Petersburg is one of the best cities for moviemakers
We made MovieMaker Magazine's "Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker" for 2023.
Dreams become ‘reality’ at The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg
From ones centuries old to ones not yet realized, dreams are at the center of a new two-part exhibit running through April 30.
Tampa Bay restaurants receive zero James Beard nominations
We didn’t receive any love from the Michelin Guide last year, either.
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Inflatable festival arrives Saturday
January 27, 2023 - Bounce The Mall, billed as the nation’s largest touring inflatable festival, is making its St. Petersburg debut at Tyrone Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 19. According to a release, the attraction features eight interactive bounce houses, a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a “bottomless” ball pit, a silent disco dome and a customized sports arena. For more information, visit the website here.
Pinellas County ‘walking miracle’ needs second heart transplant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He had hypoplastic left heart syndrome and he needed a heart transplant to save his life. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
New rules for minors at Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair has implemented a youth policy for minors who want to attend during the evening hours.
