Whether you grow strawberries, snag a basket at the farmers market, or stock up at the grocery store, little can beat the sweet flavor of a perfectly-ripe strawberry. That being said, like with all berries, the lifespan of a strawberry can feel very short. So with that in mind, we tapped our Test Kitchen experts to help us create the ultimate guide for how to store strawberries in the fridge for maximum freshness. Then, we’re sharing tips and busting myths. Plus, we’ll reveal how to store strawberries if you would like to use them more than one week from now.

2 DAYS AGO