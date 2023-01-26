ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Bitler Shows Off 3000 Horsepower Chevy Nova

By Elizabeth Puckett
The engineers probably weren’t expecting their car to have this much power decades after its initial build.

Chevrolet’s premium unique muscle car, the Nova, was the vehicle built specifically with enthusiast in mind. It’s hard to find an example these days that doesn’t have a lot more horsepower than stock and a big V-8 engine out of the hood. However, that isn’t to say that there’s not anything left to be surprised about when it comes to these cars. Case in point, check out this 1969 Chevrolet Nova built to have over 3000 hp With a massive motor and some incredibly fat drag radials in the back.

What you are looking at is a custom classic car built by Jon Bitler. Under the hood is a 557 cubic-inch V8 which has been well known throughout the racing world as one of the most powerful Nova’s out there. Recently, the nitrous set up switched over to a Procharger and the addition of an FT 600 fuel management system was incorporated into the build. Overall, it’s pretty easy to tell that the car ended up making some pretty big horsepower numbers. However, even the team who built it wasn’t expecting to get as much as they did.

Once we were treated to the full Dyno process, Everyone was in shock to see 3093 hp proudly displayed on the computer screen. As Bitler states himself, this is probably pretty good for conquering the 8th mile in the high three second range. It’s crazy to think about how this Nova‘s journey started when Bitler was just 14 years old and has since been growing into the iconic racing car it is today. With no end in sight for the Nova build, it may one day become the top dog in 8th mile drag racing but until then, you know who the better.

kids mined for your battery
3d ago

the nova wasn't a premium anything. it was the cheapest car GM sold. it is popular for modification due to its simplicity and parts availability. automotive "journalists" are ridiculous these days and often have no idea what they're talking about

