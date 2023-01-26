Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home on Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
Huntsville Police investigating after shots fired into house
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after shots were fired into a resident on Penland Avenue.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: No evidence of Friday morning shooter in Madison, just loud construction equipment
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there was not an active shooter Friday morning near Clift Farms. The sheriff's office said it received information about possible shots fired at a construction site in the area, but "it was determined to be loud equipment." Around the same time, two people fled...
WAAY-TV
Decatur woman killed in Morgan County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash. It happened Saturday afternoon on Wilhite Road, approximately five miles west of Eva, in Morgan County. 41-year-old Sharon Allen, of Decatur, was fatally injured when a truck she was a passenger in went off the road and struck several...
One arrested in connection with fatal Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.
WAFF
4 arrested after vandalism spree in Hartselle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Hartselle say they’ve arrested four people in connection with a vandalism spree in the city. 18 year old Randon Black Jr. and three juveniles are charged with Criminal Mischief, Throwing or Shooting Deadly or Dangerous Missile into an Occupied Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property. The juveniles were not identified due to their ages.
1 charged with murder after Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning. The Huntsville Police Department has charged Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr., 25, with murder following a shooting incident that happened just after midnight. The HPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
WAFF
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
Investigators identify Huntsville arson suspect
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved with an arson.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
WAFF
Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire
Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an overnight shooting on University Drive. Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions. The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. 48 Hoops Jan. 26, 2023. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:05...
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in Friday fatal wreck in Limestone County
A Toney woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June B. Jones, 87, was a passenger when the Chevrolet Equinox she was traveling in left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. She was pronounced dead...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Limestone County crash
At least one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crash in Limestone County early Friday afternoon. Limestone County Coroner Mike West tells WAAY he responded to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality at Alabama Highway 251 and Van Dyke Road. He said the vehicle was heading south...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested on trafficking illegal drugs charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a 45-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Tavoris Goode was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Officers stopped Goode for a traffic violation on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue SW.
$16,000 reward offered in shooting death of young Huntsville aerospace engineer
The reward is now $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 27-year-old Huntsville aerospace engineer hit by bullets fired into his apartment. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died Jan. 4 at Huntsville Hospital after being rushed from his Sunlake Apartments residence off Zeirdt Road, police...
