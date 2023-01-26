Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grundy County Herald
Nashville Lawn and Garden Show
Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
trazeetravel.com
Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville
While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.1. AshevilleNestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.Do:Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.See vibrant fall color along...
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
WKRN
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Lil Miss
Meet Lil Miss, this week’s Fur Baby Friday spotlight! Lil Miss is 1.5 year-old female orange and white cat. She is a petite lady and a tad shy when you first meet her, but will definitely warm up to you and be the most sweetest cat!. She is a...
In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care
NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
clarksvillenow.com
$1,000 sign-on bonus Tuesday at NetGreene I.T. job fair in Clarksville
NetGreene Solutions is hosting a highly anticipated I.T. hiring event this Tuesday, Jan. 31 at their Clarksville headquarters (2073 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A $1,000 sign-on bonus is being offered to all technicians who join their team. Immediate job openings:. Field Service IT Support – Tier 1...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Baseball hosts Governors’ First Pitch Banquet with MLB guest speakers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball first-year head coach Roland Fanning hosted the Governors’ First Pitch Banquet on Saturday at the Morgan University Center on campus. The event featured Fanning’s preseason look at the 2023 Governors baseball team. Other speakers included Matt Holliday, seven-time Major League...
wkdzradio.com
Crews Remove Debris From Lake Barkley Power Plant Generators
Members of the Lake Barkley Power Plant staff, along with the R3F Light Capacity Fleet, and a dive team from the Nashville District have been hard at work removing debris drawn into the Barkley power generators from the Cumberland River. According to a post on the Lake Barkley social media...
What you should do if you see a bobcat in your yard
Barry Cross from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said bobcats are not uncommon in Tennessee and mentioned what you should do if a predator like that shows up in your neighborhood.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction
The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session
In the last few years, thousands of victims of human trafficking have been identified in Tennessee. End Slavery TN held a training free session to help the public fight trafficking in the state.
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
Comments / 0