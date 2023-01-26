ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County Herald

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

Spring returns to Nashville with the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center on March 2-5. The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. The juried competition among gardeners determines Best of Show and several other awards, including the Show Theme Award presented to the gardener who best reflects the year’s theme. The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking arrangements, and show attendees are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. In 2023, gardeners and floral designers are encouraged to depict “Sounds of Spring” in their creations.
NASHVILLE, TN
trazeetravel.com

Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville

While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
FRANKLIN, TN
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Nashville

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip.1. AshevilleNestled in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the vibrant city of Asheville is just under a 5-hour drive from the Music City.Here's how to spend a weekend in Asheville.Stay: Try this beautiful condo in downtown for $175+ per night (sleeps two).Or check out the famous Omni Grove Park Inn if you want to splurge.Do:Take in the vibrant colors of spring at the iconic Biltmore House. The event, called "Biltmore Blooms," is April 1—May 25. Details.See vibrant fall color along...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Lil Miss

Meet Lil Miss, this week’s Fur Baby Friday spotlight! Lil Miss is 1.5 year-old female orange and white cat. She is a petite lady and a tad shy when you first meet her, but will definitely warm up to you and be the most sweetest cat!. She is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Dementia Care Provider Abe’s Garden Community Welcomes Bradley Hamilton as Senior Director of Home Care

NASHVILLE - Abe’s GardenCommunity announced that Bradley Hamilton joined the nonprofit organization on January 9 as Senior Director of Home Care. He is leading the senior care provider’s licensed home care agency, Abe’s Garden at Home. Hamilton brings to this position almost 25 years of experience in senior care management and operations roles in California and Tennessee. He will now helm the next phase of Abe’s Garden at Home, which currently meets the need for personalized in-home senior care and engagement in the Nashville area and specializes in improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

$1,000 sign-on bonus Tuesday at NetGreene I.T. job fair in Clarksville

NetGreene Solutions is hosting a highly anticipated I.T. hiring event this Tuesday, Jan. 31 at their Clarksville headquarters (2073 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A $1,000 sign-on bonus is being offered to all technicians who join their team. Immediate job openings:. Field Service IT Support – Tier 1...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Baseball hosts Governors’ First Pitch Banquet with MLB guest speakers

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball first-year head coach Roland Fanning hosted the Governors’ First Pitch Banquet on Saturday at the Morgan University Center on campus. The event featured Fanning’s preseason look at the 2023 Governors baseball team. Other speakers included Matt Holliday, seven-time Major League...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Crews Remove Debris From Lake Barkley Power Plant Generators

Members of the Lake Barkley Power Plant staff, along with the R3F Light Capacity Fleet, and a dive team from the Nashville District have been hard at work removing debris drawn into the Barkley power generators from the Cumberland River. According to a post on the Lake Barkley social media...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction

The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
