2-time World Series champ believes Damar Hamlin died or is ‘in bad shape’ and NFL is covering it up
Aubrey Huff won a couple of World Series while hitting 242 homers across a 12-year Major League Baseball career. He is 46 and either incredibly disturbed, not very smart, or just maybe a combination of both. Just check out the guy’s Twitter. It’s mostly a hate-filled stream of ridiculousness....
Former PSU QB commit who lost Florida offer for racial slur loses one HBCU offer but adds another
Marcus Stokes’ recent offer to play football at Albany State came as a surprise to many because that’s an HBCU and Stokes, a former Penn State quarterback commit, recently had his scholarship offer from Florida pulled after he filmed himself rapping a song that included a racial slur.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares video of first public statement since cardiac arrest, debunking conspiracies
It hasn’t even been a full month since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, but apparently that was too long for some for Hamlin to go without showing his face in public. But after cries of conspiracy bounded about the past week, with...
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
LeBron James, Lakers left frustrated after missed foul call in OT loss to Celtics
BOSTON — The road trips have been long, the games have been stacked and, inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room, the eyes have been droopier. The NBA schedule is long — the comparisons to a marathon too accurate for them to be fully dismissed as merely a cliche.
Chiefs top Bengals on last-second kick, will meet Eagles in Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
Trinity freshman RB Messiah Mickens claims Big Ten offer
The list continues to grow for Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Shamrocks standout said that Michigan State was the latest school to offer him during the weekend. He also claims offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers FREE live stream (1/29/23): How to watch NFC Championship, channel, time, betting odds
WATCH: fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, DirecTV Stream. With Hurts under center, the top-seeded Eagles are 15-1 on the season, which includes last week’s 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants. He’s among a league-high eight Pro Bowl selections for the Eagles, which includes RB Miles Sanders and CB Darius Slay.
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (1/28/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
The NBA will close out its “Rivalry Week” with one of the most heated matchups in the sport. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Beantown to take on the team with the best record in the NBA, their fearsome rival the Boston Celtics. The...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
Eagles offense can put 49ers in ‘deep’ trouble in NFC Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looked at his play sheet Saturday night, looking over the columns of plays at his disposal that he would use to attack the Giants defense in the NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Everything that he spoke into this headset...
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Free Live Stream (1/29/23): How to watch AFC Championship, channel, time, betting odds
WATCH: fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals, winners of three straight vs. KC, erased a 21-3 deficit last year to defeat the Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead and run off to Super Bowl 56. Burrow, leaning on a sensational set of receivers like Ja’Marr Chase,...
Pennsylvania city among best for Super Bowl celebrations, study says
Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us. And just in time for the great American holiday, a city in Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best for Super Bowl celebrations in the U.S. LISTEN: Pa. city crowned the No. 1 spot for football fans in the U.S.: study.
