Ohio State

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Trinity freshman RB Messiah Mickens claims Big Ten offer

The list continues to grow for Trinity freshman running back Messiah Mickens. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Shamrocks standout said that Michigan State was the latest school to offer him during the weekend. He also claims offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas...
Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers FREE live stream (1/29/23): How to watch NFC Championship, channel, time, betting odds

WATCH: fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, DirecTV Stream. With Hurts under center, the top-seeded Eagles are 15-1 on the season, which includes last week’s 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants. He’s among a league-high eight Pro Bowl selections for the Eagles, which includes RB Miles Sanders and CB Darius Slay.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
