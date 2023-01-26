ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?

There are currently four head coaching vacancies remaining in the NFL after Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers. Two of these teams are the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, the former of which informed their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris that they will be going in a different direction for their next head coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …. • The overwhelming story line coming out of this is how the 49ers...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era

It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy. The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft

It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Win

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tall task in ending their losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals, and parts of Sunday's AFC Championship Game were dire. Thanks to some of the team's best players stepping up, though, Kansas City did enough in the end to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coaching Candidate Staying with Super Bowl Team

HOUSTON — All signs are pointing toward DeMeco Ryans becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach. Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory during the NFC championship game on Sunday, it appears that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon took his name out of the running in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs headed back to Super Bowl after finally taking down Burrow, Bengals

An untimely penalty and a game-winning 45-yard kick became the difference with less than a minute remaining in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul after hitting already hobbled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds with 17 seconds remaining Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘Shut Yo Mouth’

CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce was ready to call out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval as soon as he touched the AFC Championship trophy following the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Bengals. Pureval posted an odd video decreeing Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day" in Cincinnati. "Know your role,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Shrine Bowl Notebook: Day 2 | QB Chase Brice Impresses

Las Vegas, NV. – You never know who will show up on the sidelines at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice at UNLV. On the day that the Cincinnati Bengals play for their second consecutive AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, former the team's former linebacker Vontaze Burfict roamed the sidelines along with Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg’s crew.
DENVER, CO

