Jacksonville, FL

Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘Shut Yo Mouth’

CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce was ready to call out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval as soon as he touched the AFC Championship trophy following the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Bengals. Pureval posted an odd video decreeing Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day" in Cincinnati. "Know your role,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Win

The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tall task in ending their losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals, and parts of Sunday's AFC Championship Game were dire. Thanks to some of the team's best players stepping up, though, Kansas City did enough in the end to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …. • The overwhelming story line coming out of this is how the 49ers...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coaching Candidate Staying with Super Bowl Team

HOUSTON — All signs are pointing toward DeMeco Ryans becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach. Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory during the NFC championship game on Sunday, it appears that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon took his name out of the running in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era

It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy. The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice. Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached...
LAS VEGAS, NV

