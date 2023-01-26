Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce to Cincy mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!’
You never know what Travis Kelce will say during a celebration. The Chiefs blast the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right To Party” at home games because Kelce screamed it when they won the AFC Championship Game three years ago. Kelce repeated the lyrics Sunday after their...
Talking Chiefs-Bengals, AFC title game & Super Bowl with Star writers + you at 12a.m.
For the second straight year, the Chiefs and Bengals met for the AFC championship at Arrowhead, and we’re here to talk about it. Join Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell, along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, with your questions and comments. We’ll start around 12...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes postseason history, snags 4th-down pass from QB Mahomes
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to make NFL history, this time with a crucial fourth-down conversion — and touchdown — against the Cincinnati Bengals that put the Chiefs up 13-3 on Sunday. After passing Rob Gronkowski for the third highest receiving-yard total in NFL history in the...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘Shut Yo Mouth’
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce was ready to call out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval as soon as he touched the AFC Championship trophy following the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Bengals. Pureval posted an odd video decreeing Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day" in Cincinnati. "Know your role,...
What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game. (It’s rare.)
The single most impactful player in the AFC Championship Game plays quarterback for the Chiefs. The biggest unknown in the AFC Championship Game is the quarterback for the Chiefs. You can see why the Vegas oddsmakers have had a tough time with this one. Patrick Mahomes will play through a...
Chiefs Praise Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Win
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a tall task in ending their losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals, and parts of Sunday's AFC Championship Game were dire. Thanks to some of the team's best players stepping up, though, Kansas City did enough in the end to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four seasons.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes fires dart to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Chiefs TD vs. Bengals
A banged up, hobbled Patrick Mahomes continues to make massive plays in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the latest putting the Chiefs up 20-13 late in the third quarter. The Chiefs led 13-3 early on after Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce, his top weapon, for a...
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
On a day where injuries derailed the 49ers offense, George Kittle summed the outing up with a brutally honest assessment following Sunday’s 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The star tight end contributed three catches for 32 yards in the contest, though it’s fair...
Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …. • The overwhelming story line coming out of this is how the 49ers...
Texans Coaching Candidate Staying with Super Bowl Team
HOUSTON — All signs are pointing toward DeMeco Ryans becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach. Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory during the NFC championship game on Sunday, it appears that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon took his name out of the running in Houston.
Why NFL refs awarded Kansas City Chiefs extra third-down attempt vs. Cincinnati Bengals
A Kansas City Chiefs drive early in the fourth quarter was aided by an extra play from the NFL officials ... who awarded the Chiefs a second shot at a third-down attempt after they came up short initially. Here’s what happened. The original third-down play was shut down —...
Chiefs grades: With admirable report card, KC advances to Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles
It was the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, so it had to be a field-goal game. And this time it went the Chiefs’ way, as KC beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. “It took everybody,” Patrick Mahomes said after the game. “I told our...
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones records first career postseason sack vs. Bengals
Well, check one off the list for Chris Jones. The Chiefs’ star defensive tackle now has his first career postseason sack, a mark that had eluded Jones prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals. With the Bengals trailing 3-0 and facing a third-and-18 from...
Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals might be in trouble. Cincinnati trails Kansas City 13-3 at halftime. They struggled to stop Patrick Mahomes and the offense was nonexistent for much of the first half. Here are some of our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense struggled in the first...
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 home win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. 5. While battling a high ankle sprain, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed fearlessness and toughness...
JJ McCarthy Finishes With Highest-Rated Season In Harbaugh Era
It took a while, but it certainly looks like head coach Jim Harbaugh has his guy when it comes to quarterback JJ McCarthy. The talented sophomore played sparingly during his freshman year in 2021, but beat out veteran QB Cade McNamara in 2022 to take over as the starter in Week 2 against Hawaii. From that point on, McCarthy proved why he was such a highly coveted recruit, and why fans were so anxious to see him take over as QB1 in Ann Arbor.
Chiefs vs Eagles: Opening Super Bowl Odds, Betting Promos & Bonuses
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Super Bowl 57 odds released Sunday night on Kansas sports betting apps and across the country, minutes after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game.
Falcons in Vegas: East Risers, Fallers & Notes from Shrine Bowl Day 2
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrived at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas' Fertitta Complex just after 9 a.m., one hour before the start of the second day of East-West Shrine Bowl practice. Team personnel fluctuated on and off the practice field while the West team, coached...
