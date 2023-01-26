Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Offseason evaluation of the Detroit TigersIBWAADetroit, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
downriversundaytimes.com
Debbie Guido-Allen promoted to president of Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital
DEARBORN — Debbie Guido-Allen has been promoted to president, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, the new name for Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. She will begin her role Feb. 6. Guido-Allen currently serves as interim president of Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. She has also been chief operating officer at the...
Worker shortage impacts Wayne County government, 25% of jobs vacant
Wayne County leaders say there are 1,000 job vacancies in county government, while the budget is able to cover 4,000 total jobs needed to function smoothly.
HometownLife.com
Westland has a police staffing problem that needs solving
WESTLAND - The city is down about 10 police officers, and officials say issues with recruitment, industry morale and retention have contributed to lower staffing levels in recent years. The city budgets to have 82 officers on staff, but Westland is struggling with challenges not unique to Westland. Police departments...
michiganradio.org
Detroit announces new $100 million program to get unemployed people back to work
Detroit is investing millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act into getting unemployed Detroiters back to work. The federal law is meant to help communities recover from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that the city will give $100 million to 18...
Indian grocery chain Patel Brothers looks to expand in Canton
Canton shoppers may soon have new options for Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Patel Brothers, a nationwide Indian grocery chain, is in talks with township officials to open a new location. Opened in 1974 by brothers, the grocery chain owns more than 50 locations across the U.S. In Michigan. Patel Brothers operate four locations, in Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills and Garden City. ...
michiganradio.org
Coalition urges Detroiters to use free tax preparation program
A coalition of groups and Detroit city leaders are stepping up efforts to get more Detroiters to take advantage of free tax preparation services. City officials estimate 20% of Detroiters do not file income tax forms. Most because they don’t think they earn enough money. “So many Detroiters were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
voiceofdetroit.net
A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE
George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Arab American News
PappaRoti dessert and coffee shop opens franchise in West Dearborn
DEARBORN — A new local dessert and coffee shop has opened in West Dearborn. PappaRoti, which means “father of all buns”, is an international establishment with more than 500 locations around the world. Belal Harajli and Ali Beydoun, owners of the West Dearborn franchise location, have ventured...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
HometownLife.com
Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination
A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
