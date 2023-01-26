ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Debbie Guido-Allen promoted to president of Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

DEARBORN — Debbie Guido-Allen has been promoted to president, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, the new name for Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. She will begin her role Feb. 6. Guido-Allen currently serves as interim president of Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. She has also been chief operating officer at the...
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland has a police staffing problem that needs solving

WESTLAND - The city is down about 10 police officers, and officials say issues with recruitment, industry morale and retention have contributed to lower staffing levels in recent years. The city budgets to have 82 officers on staff, but Westland is struggling with challenges not unique to Westland. Police departments...
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Indian grocery chain Patel Brothers looks to expand in Canton

Canton shoppers may soon have new options for Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Patel Brothers, a nationwide Indian grocery chain, is in talks with township officials to open a new location. Opened in 1974 by brothers, the grocery chain owns more than 50 locations across the U.S. In Michigan. Patel Brothers operate four locations, in Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills and Garden City. ...
CANTON, MI
michiganradio.org

Coalition urges Detroiters to use free tax preparation program

A coalition of groups and Detroit city leaders are stepping up efforts to get more Detroiters to take advantage of free tax preparation services. City officials estimate 20% of Detroiters do not file income tax forms. Most because they don’t think they earn enough money. “So many Detroiters were...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shelter in place notice lifted for Riverview residents, police say

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police called for a shelter in place for residents of Riverview early Sunday afternoon. The Riverview police department posted on Facebook that there was a police situation on Huntington Street. Officials have said that the situation ended peacefully and that the notice is lifted. There is...
RIVERVIEW, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
MICHIGAN STATE
andnowuknow.com

Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
LAKE ORION, MI
CBS Detroit

Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
ROYAL OAK, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Arab American News

PappaRoti dessert and coffee shop opens franchise in West Dearborn

DEARBORN — A new local dessert and coffee shop has opened in West Dearborn. PappaRoti, which means “father of all buns”, is an international establishment with more than 500 locations around the world. Belal Harajli and Ali Beydoun, owners of the West Dearborn franchise location, have ventured...
DEARBORN, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Firefighter sues Farmington Hills, alleges racial discrimination

A paid on-call fire lieutenant who works for the Farmington Hills Fire Department says he was passed over for promotions because of his race and eventually transferred to a station where promotion would be more difficult. The firefighter, Gary Reid, filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Fire Chief...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

