Chocolate cakes sold at IKEA recalled after metal object found inside
MERRIAM, Kan. (WDAF) = A recall has been issued for a popular chocolate treat sold exclusively at IKEA stores.
Almondy is issuing a recall of a limited quantity of 14 oz. Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim after a metal object was discovered in the cake.
All cakes with the batch number L2140 and a best-by-sell date of Nov. 18, 2023, are included in the recall.
Customers who bought the recalled cakes can return the product to IKEA for a full refund or contact Almondy directly through the company website.
