Chocolate cakes sold at IKEA recalled after metal object found inside

MERRIAM, Kan. (WDAF) = A recall has been issued for a popular chocolate treat sold exclusively at IKEA stores.

Almondy is issuing a recall of a limited quantity of 14 oz. Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim after a metal object was discovered in the cake.

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim. Image provided by the FDA



All cakes with the batch number L2140 and a best-by-sell date of Nov. 18, 2023, are included in the recall.

Customers who bought the recalled cakes can return the product to IKEA for a full refund or contact Almondy directly through the company website.

