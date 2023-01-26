ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate cakes sold at IKEA recalled after metal object found inside

By Sydnie Savage
 3 days ago

MERRIAM, Kan. (WDAF) = A recall has been issued for a popular chocolate treat sold exclusively at IKEA stores.

Almondy is issuing a recall of a limited quantity of 14 oz. Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim after a metal object was discovered in the cake.

    Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim. Image provided by the FDA
All cakes with the batch number L2140 and a best-by-sell date of Nov. 18, 2023, are included in the recall.

Customers who bought the recalled cakes can return the product to IKEA for a full refund or contact Almondy directly through the company website.

Related
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Popculture

Chocolate-Covered Nuts Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Several popular SkinnyDipped snacks are at the center of a new recall due to a potentially life-threatening concern. The Seattle-based company recalled its SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews after a raw ingredient in the chocolate was found to have the presence of an undeclared peanut allergen, according to a Jan. 20 notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Almondy is Initiating a Recall of a Limited Quantity of Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim 14.1oz

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Bakery Product/Mix. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Foreign Object. Company...
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Popculture

Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame

Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
OREGON STATE
gordonramsayclub.com

6-Minutes Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling...
Salon

Why I (almost) never buy salted butter

One of the absolute simplest pleasures in the world of food is a really well made (and seasoned) and butter. If I'm out to eat and the menu has an $8 specialty bread-and-butter service, I'm automatically in. Some of my most wonderful food memories center around that perfect combination. Whether...
