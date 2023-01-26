Read full article on original website
kickstarter
3d ago
Bidens open border policy at it's finest. Mexican drug cartels via , Chinese government killing mass amounts of Americans. ( don't do drugs) PERIOD..........
Reply
4
al jager
3d ago
Congratulations to all the law enforcement agencies involved in this case, , thank you...
Reply
5
Related
foxla.com
California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day. According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.
newsantaana.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Discovers Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses Could Be Operating Next Door to You
Recreational marijuana use was legalized in California in 2018 but the NBC4 I-Team discovered that hasn’t stopped illegal grow operations from popping up across Southern California, sometimes in homes, sometimes even near schools. The NBC4 I-Team got exclusive access to go along with the California Department of Cannabis Control ...
knewsradio.com
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
foxla.com
Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon. Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County police department accused of racial profiling during traffic stop
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
foxla.com
Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
Man found dead on Anaheim road, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:21 a.m., said police. When police arrived […]
KFI AM 640
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com
2 killed in Pomona house shooting
A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
KFI AM 640
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Montebello.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Three Suspected Taggers Arrested In Connection With Deadly Shooting
01.27.2022 | 5:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A dark-colored pickup truck on surveillance video driving near the scene of a deadly shooting led to the identification and arrest of three suspects, police announced Friday. The arrests stem from an incident on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 AM,...
foxla.com
Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
