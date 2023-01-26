ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Texarkana gas prices 4th-most expensive in Texas

Texarkana gas prices are in the top-5 for most expensive in the state of Texas. According to new data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.22, representing the fourth-most expensive in the Lone Star State. Only El Paso ($3.39), Midland ($3.28), and Odessa ($3.25) were higher than the Texarkana gas prices.
Texas Increases Starting Salary and Compensation for State Hospital Employees

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is addressing workforce issues by giving raises to around 19,600 employees at state hospitals and assisted living facilities in the upcoming weeks. Based on a news release, the starting salary will rise for several occupations, like nursing, direct care, and food service. The...
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
Casinos Gambling Big on Texas

As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX

