State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
KHOU
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
KXII.com
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana gas prices 4th-most expensive in Texas
Texarkana gas prices are in the top-5 for most expensive in the state of Texas. According to new data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.22, representing the fourth-most expensive in the Lone Star State. Only El Paso ($3.39), Midland ($3.28), and Odessa ($3.25) were higher than the Texarkana gas prices.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Increases Starting Salary and Compensation for State Hospital Employees
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is addressing workforce issues by giving raises to around 19,600 employees at state hospitals and assisted living facilities in the upcoming weeks. Based on a news release, the starting salary will rise for several occupations, like nursing, direct care, and food service. The...
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
KHOU
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Given the stiff headwinds to getting any expansion in gambling passed, sports betting and casino advocates may be competing against each other, rather than working in tandem.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
fox7austin.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with 22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according […]
Gov. Greg Abbott joins Texas Rally of Life at the State Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Rally of Life. This is the first rally since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated that decision and what his office has been able to accomplish in the last years as it worked to outlaw abortion in Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
Historic Agreement Between Texas & the U.S. Military Literally Paves the Way
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week signed the largest Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between the State of Texas and the United States Military to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military property across the state. This historic 10-year agreement authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk materials through a state-federal partnership.
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
dallasexpress.com
Casinos Gambling Big on Texas
As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
Abbott won't end health measures until Texas legislature codifies his mask bans and vaccine requirements into law
Governor Abbott is not keen on ending health measures that he placed Texas in during the hard Covid-19 period because he is waiting for the state legislature to codify his mask and vaccine bans into law.
